Kevin Owens reacts to top WWE Superstar stepping through the forbidden door

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura heading over to Japan to wrestle The Great Muta.

As reported earlier, the King of Strong Style will be stepping through the forbidden door to take part in The Great Muta's retirement tour. The duo will lock horns in a singles match on January 1st, with the event taking place at the iconic Budokan Hall.

While the match may have been deemed impossible a few months ago as WWE was known for its exclusivity, things have changed under Triple H. The wrestling world was overjoyed with the news as many, including Kevin Owens, took to social media to react to the match announcement.

The Prizefighter shared the official match announcement video from NOAH, stating that "this is going to rule."

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Many other WWE stars besides Kevin Owens are excited to see Shinsuke Nakamura step through the forbidden door

Kevin Owens isn't the only WWE Superstar who was overjoyed at the news of Shinsuke Nakamura returning to Japan. Former King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the latest developments.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



This is crazy Great Muta vs Shinsuke Nakamura @ NOAH The New Year 1/1/2023This is crazy Great Muta vs Shinsuke Nakamura @ NOAH The New Year 1/1/2023This is crazy 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/NbdfvTaVpX

The Great Muta is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. While he has spent most of his career in Japan, he made sporadic appearances for WCW in the 1990s.

Muta and Nakamura are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo's paths crossed numerous times when Nakamura was a part of NJPW. Muta even defeated the King of Strong Style for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in 2008.

The Japanese wrestling legend announced back in June that he will be retiring from pro wrestling in 2023. He recently made a one-off appearance in AEW where he helped former rival turned ally, Sting, and his partner Darby Allin in their match against House of Black. Muta and Sting will team up during the former's retirement tour as well.

Are you excited to see Shinsuke Nakamura take on The Great Muta? Sound off below and let us know!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes