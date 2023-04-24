Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to be split up by the WWE Draft? Rumored plans for their future

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their titles against The Usos on the day of the WWE Draft. Multiple names are rumored to be a part of the roster shifts, including KO-Zayn's team, which will kick off on this week's SmackDown.

The reunion story of The Prizefighter and the former Honorary Uce was one of the hottest topics to begin this year. Following his betrayal of Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Zayn did his best to incorporate Owens in his war against The Bloodline. It ended with a momentous hug and a subsequent bashing of The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Despite their newly-found success, fans seem to have lost faith in their act.

Kevin Owens almost cryptically claimed that he and Sami Zayn are bound to 'fight forever.' Ongoing rumors suggest that they will drop the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to The Usos on SmackDown. Does that mean the duo is headed for a split due to the WWE Draft? The answer is no, as per reports by Xero News. They are speculated to shift to the RAW brand together.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos on the April 28 episode of #SmackDown Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos on the April 28 episode of #SmackDown. https://t.co/1gwQmfWWtw

It's no secret that speculations of Zayn and Owens' time as champions coming to an end are based on their availability for the Night of Champions. The Premium Live Event, known for its title matches, will emanate from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - a country in which KO and Zayn have primarily refused to wrestle.

WWE could ignore their booking or negotiate with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, although nothing has been officially stated.

WWE Draft: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could lose one of their tag team championships

Given that the Prizefighter and Zayn are rumored to shift to RAW, WWE could book their upcoming match to be solely for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

A title split before the WWE Draft would be beneficial as potential champions Jimmy and Jey Uso could have a tag team title match in Jeddah to maintain the traditional Night of Champions scheme. They will make up for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's absence.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE On #WWE Raw, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated The Judgment Day in the main event. The Bloodline attacked them after the match, but the LWO evened the odds! On #WWERaw, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated The Judgment Day in the main event. The Bloodline attacked them after the match, but the LWO evened the odds!#WWE https://t.co/PykBJRZNqA

The Bloodline is rumored to remain on SmackDown after the WWE Draft. Thus, Friday is an opportune time for Adam Pearce to announce some last-minute changes to the tag team title clash.

Fans have often complained how the upcoming WWE Draft won't matter because, most of the time, superstars jump to other brands to facilitate storylines. A title split might end such programs.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes