5 Best King of the Ring matches of all time

WWE King of the Ring has long been the company's premier tournament. Before it became a pay-per-view, Harley Race, Ted Dibiase, and Macho Man Randy Savage all earned the moniker of King.

Not only have there been Hall Of Fame winners, but there have also been excellent encounters during the tournaments.

Rivalries have been created from the awesome matches that have taken place during the King of the Ring tournament. There have also been long-time rivals who have clashed to earn the crown.

Whether through incredible displays of technical wrestling or grueling in-ring battles, the King of the Ring has seen memorable showdowns.

With the 2021 King of the Ring about to get underway this coming Friday on SmackDown, it's a great time to look back at the most memorable bouts in the tournament's history.

Here are the five best King of the Ring matches of all time.

#5 Owen Hart vs. 1-2-3 Kid – King of the Ring 1994

Owen Hart is widely regarded as one of the greatest King of the Ring winners of all time. He used the tournament to propel him to his first shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1994 against his brother Bret "The Hitman" Hart inside a steel cage. Owen also became known as "The King of Harts" following his big win.

On his way to the crown, Owen took part in one of WWE's best sub-five-minute matches. The youngest Hart brother and 1-2-3 Kid were among the most athletic performers on the roster in 1994. They put on a brilliant display of speed, quickness, and pacing. The two men packed so much action into the four-minute duration of their clash.

Owen was able to grind out the victory and move on to the finals of the King of the Ring against Razor Ramon. Hart and Kid would have more clashes in the years to follow, but many fans remember this, especially when they think about what is capable in a short period nowadays.

