LA Knight could be in serious trouble after WWE Clash in Paris

LA Knight will have the opportunity to win his first WWE World Championship at Clash in Paris this Sunday. The Megastar will participate in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship against reigning champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and CM Punk. While everything looks good on paper for now, it may not last long.

A recent report has suggested that the World Heavyweight Championship may not change hands at Clash in Paris, as The Visionary is a firm favorite to walk out of France with the title still around his waist. While nothing has been confirmed, this decision would certainly make sense, as Rollins only won the title earlier this month and arguably has a lot more to offer as champion.

That said, out of all the challengers, a loss at Clash in Paris would likely hurt LA Knight the most. The Megastar has failed to generate any momentum leading up to the event. If we look at the past few weeks of RAW, Seth Rollins sent his stablemate, Bron Breakker, to make sure his challengers don't make it to France in good shape.

Breakker faced Jey Uso in an Extreme Rules Match on the August 18 episode of the company's flagship show. However, The YEET Master successfully evaded the threat posed by The Dog of WWE and even walked away victorious, thanks to his cousin, Roman Reigns.

This past Monday, Breakker faced LA Knight in a singles match. Even though he was attacked backstage by OTC1 and The Megastar before the bout, Breakker still went on to pin the former United States Champion. Granted, it happened due to Seth Rollins' interference, but a loss is still a loss. Following the defeat, Knight found himself on the receiving end of a Superkick from Jey Uso.

Even though he has not scored a meaningful victory recently, one thing that has always been in Knight's favor is the support from fans. The Megastar always gets one of the loudest reactions of the night on any show he's on. However, if the 42-year-old suffers another loss at Clash in Paris, he could be at risk of losing that support.

While everyone loves a good underdog story, constantly losing to the point where the character completely loses credibility will likely result in fans losing interest. LA Knight is at risk of suffering this fate if he loses this weekend.

LA Knight to turn heel following Clash in Paris?

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, one possible direction for The Megastar could be a heel turn. Even though fans have firmly been behind him, Knight has not been able to make it past the upper midcard scene. Whenever he has had the main event spotlight, it has always been temporary.

Hence, a heel turn may be something that The Megastar needs to elevate himself to the top of the roster. Moreover, after suffering so many setbacks in the last few years, a turn to the dark side would be more than justified. That said, this is speculative at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for LA Knight.

