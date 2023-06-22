LA Knight's next big opponent revealed? Latest on WWE Megastar's future

LA Knight's future in WWE is clearly heading in a better direction. Once a forgotten act as Max Dupri, the fastest-rising Megastar is now the people's pick for being Mr.Money in the Bank. The highlight of SmackDown has captivated fans ever since his in-ring return in the beginning of 2023, and his next major feud could be with a future Hall of Famer.

John Cena often endorses fellow superstars on his Instagram to show his admiration and respect. In January, The Champ posted an image of the Paul Brothers with Logan holding a WWE Championship during the latter's feud with The Bloodline. Recently, it was LA Knight's turn. Wrestling fans have been sent into a frenzy about a potential program between the two.

Could the record-breaking World Champion be LA Knight's next rival? It's very likely, given the fact that John Cena finds time out of his hectic Hollywood schedule. The Defiant One could call out The Champ for a match while WWE prepares pitches for their program culminating at SummerSlam. Logan Paul can also chip in since his reported WrestleMania pitch was denied.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era

John Cena fan of LA Knight



Love to see it. Seth Rollins fan of LA KnightJohn Cena fan of LA KnightLove to see it. Seth Rollins fan of LA Knight ✅John Cena fan of LA Knight ✅Love to see it.

Knight had a memorable rivalry with Bray Wyatt that ended at the Royal Rumble event. Since then, he has been booked randomly, eventually qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Montez Ford.

When he does come face-to-face with John Cena, it would be a surreal moment to witness as the fans will be eager to see which Megastar gains the upper hand in both the microphone and the throw-down.

LA Knight took a shot at WWE's poster boys

When a superstar is chosen by WWE to be the future face of the company, it is accompanied by a massive push. The wrestler wins against multiple legends as well as established stars and gets tons of television time, even if the act becomes overbearing for the audience.

Standing between the thin line of kayfabe and reality, Knight bragged about being a self-made Megastar during WWE The Bump.

"I didn’t get shoved down anybody’s throat. I wasn’t anybody’s guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking." [H/T Cageside]

Parz @Parz1997 LA Knight is over no push needed!!! LA Knight is over no push needed!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/uKveS4OHny

LA Knight will be competing against Ricochet, Logan Paul, Butch, Damian Priest, and Santos Escobar for the Money in the Bank briefcase in July.

Do you think the Megastar will walk out of London with the briefcase? Let us know your picks for the Money in the Bank match in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes