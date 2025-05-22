LA Knight to suddenly quit because of WWE’s one major decision? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight is one of the major stars in WWE today, but it's evident that he hasn't been on top of the roster like he used to, especially after losing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Due to this, The Megastar can decide that a change of environment might help him get back on top.

LA Knight failed to retain the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, but the former champion and the rest of the New Bloodline continue to cross paths on SmackDown. Despite the loss, The Megastar remains determined to be champion again and is set to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this upcoming Friday. However, The Samoan Werewolf, Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo will likely cost him the match, forcing Knight to quit the brand.

Knight may fail to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black after a possible attack from the New Bloodline in the upcoming Friday show. The former United States Champion can then report it to Nick Aldis, who could dismiss him. As a result, LA can decide to move brands, noting that his concerns weren't addressed, and he may not have any future left as a champion if he continues on the Blue brand.

LA Knight isn't growing in his feud with the New Bloodline, as he is mainly attacked and outnumbered, which is not a good look for a former champion and one of the top stars in the company. With this in mind, Monday Night RAW can be a fresh new start for him.

Why does wrestling veteran claim Triple H doesn't like LA Knight?

Many fans and professionals support and adore the SmackDown star due to his entertaining character and charisma. However, Vince Russo thinks Triple H isn't one of them.

In an episode of BroDown, Vince Russo shared that he heard rumors that Triple H doesn't like the SmackDown star since he speaks his mind and doesn't fall in line. The veteran added that this is why Knight is a "stop and go" on the Stamford-based promotion.

“I heard this week. I got some dirt. Triple H does not like LA Knight. Yeah, because LA Knight is not one of those guys that falls in line and he speaks his mind if he thinks something is bad. And Triple H is not a fan of LA Knight. And I think that’s why we always see a stop and go, and a stop and go, and a stop and go. It’s like Triple H will let him go so far, and then purposely pull the reins back. But, yeah, I heard Triple H was not a big fan of the guy.”

It will be interesting to see what will happen next with The Megastar on the blue brand.

