The Bloodline saga: 5 WWE Superstars who got lost in the shuffle

The Bloodline storyline has grown to become the centerpiece of WWE storytelling. It has delivered iconic moments and record-setting championship reigns over the years.

Ad

However, the narrative’s overwhelming presence has left some WWE Superstars struggling to keep themselves relevant. These talented in-ring performers, despite being initially perceived to be poised for greatness, have been overshadowed by the saga’s focus on Roman Reigns and other prominent members.

Here are five WWE Superstars who got lost in the shuffle during The Bloodline storyline:

#5. Tonga Loa

Tonga Loa was introduced in 2024 as part of Solo Sikoa’s iteration of The Bloodline. However, his presence was barely noticed by fans.

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, the family drama that went down before he joined Solo's faction left little room for Loa to establish himself. He was often seen in tag team matches, and despite this, Loa had a hard time showcasing what he could offer as an in-ring performer.

He is currently sidelined due to a torn bicep that he suffered during last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Tama Tonga

Ad

Tama Tonga became the first recruit of the Solo Sikoa-led new Bloodline. He joined the faction on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 when fans were still hungover from what went down at the PLE. Further, they were eager for Roman Reigns to address his loss to Cody Rhodes, but the OTC didn't appear until SummerSlam 2024.

This may have been one of the reasons why Tama Tonga's introduction to The Bloodline saga was not that impactful to the WWE Universe at the time. Like Tonga Loa, he too was often left in the background, often paired with either Loa or Sikoa.

Ad

Tonga is also recuperating from an undisclosed injury, and due to its severity, it was recently reported that it would require surgery.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight is a former WWE US Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

LA Knight is one of the most over WWE Superstars currently. The Megastar has been involved in numerous high-profile matches against The Bloodline, including the one against Roman Reigns when he challenged the OTC for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. However, his frequent clashes with other members of the group may have limited his momentum.

Ad

Knight has been feuding with Solo Sikoa's group for several months now. He lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. However, his feud with the new Bloodline members has continued post The Show of Shows, somewhat restricting his character development. Nonetheless, since he had already established himself before he feuded with the stable, his potential remains high.

#2. The OG Bloodline's former Enforcer, Solo Sikoa

Ad

Ad

Solo Sikoa emerged as a feared powerhouse in the OG Bloodline, though his character waned as the storyline evolved.

He was initially introduced as the faction’s Enforcer during Roman Reigns’ rule. However, by the time he assumed power, his leadership failed to compel fans.

Frequent losses may have also diluted his notoriety for being the faction’s true leader.

#1. Jimmy Uso

The Usos' other half, Jimmy, despite being an established WWE Superstar alongside his brother Jey, got seemingly overshadowed as the storyline progressed. Before the faction’s fallout, he, alongside his brother, had a high-profile role within the group. Nonetheless, his ejection from the stable after Solo Sikoa took over and his unfortunate foot injury sidelined him for quite some time.

Upon his anticipated return, Big Jim struggled to regain momentum as the narrative of the group prioritized a different dynamic. Further, his limited screen time and lack of a solid storyline left him lost in the shuffle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More