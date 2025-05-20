The Bloodline saga: 5 WWE Superstars who got lost in the shuffle

The Bloodline storyline has grown to become the centerpiece of WWE storytelling. It has delivered iconic moments and record-setting championship reigns over the years.
However, the narrative’s overwhelming presence has left some WWE Superstars struggling to keep themselves relevant. These talented in-ring performers, despite being initially perceived to be poised for greatness, have been overshadowed by the saga’s focus on Roman Reigns and other prominent members.
Here are five WWE Superstars who got lost in the shuffle during The Bloodline storyline:
#5. Tonga Loa
Tonga Loa was introduced in 2024 as part of Solo Sikoa’s iteration of The Bloodline. However, his presence was barely noticed by fans.
As mentioned, the family drama that went down before he joined Solo's faction left little room for Loa to establish himself. He was often seen in tag team matches, and despite this, Loa had a hard time showcasing what he could offer as an in-ring performer.
He is currently sidelined due to a torn bicep that he suffered during last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames.
#4. Tama Tonga
Tama Tonga became the first recruit of the Solo Sikoa-led new Bloodline. He joined the faction on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 when fans were still hungover from what went down at the PLE. Further, they were eager for Roman Reigns to address his loss to Cody Rhodes, but the OTC didn't appear until SummerSlam 2024.
This may have been one of the reasons why Tama Tonga's introduction to The Bloodline saga was not that impactful to the WWE Universe at the time. Like Tonga Loa, he too was often left in the background, often paired with either Loa or Sikoa.
Tonga is also recuperating from an undisclosed injury, and due to its severity, it was recently reported that it would require surgery.
#3. LA Knight
LA Knight is one of the most over WWE Superstars currently. The Megastar has been involved in numerous high-profile matches against The Bloodline, including the one against Roman Reigns when he challenged the OTC for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. However, his frequent clashes with other members of the group may have limited his momentum.
Knight has been feuding with Solo Sikoa's group for several months now. He lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. However, his feud with the new Bloodline members has continued post The Show of Shows, somewhat restricting his character development. Nonetheless, since he had already established himself before he feuded with the stable, his potential remains high.
#2. The OG Bloodline's former Enforcer, Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa emerged as a feared powerhouse in the OG Bloodline, though his character waned as the storyline evolved.
He was initially introduced as the faction’s Enforcer during Roman Reigns’ rule. However, by the time he assumed power, his leadership failed to compel fans.
Frequent losses may have also diluted his notoriety for being the faction’s true leader.
#1. Jimmy Uso
The Usos' other half, Jimmy, despite being an established WWE Superstar alongside his brother Jey, got seemingly overshadowed as the storyline progressed. Before the faction’s fallout, he, alongside his brother, had a high-profile role within the group. Nonetheless, his ejection from the stable after Solo Sikoa took over and his unfortunate foot injury sidelined him for quite some time.
Upon his anticipated return, Big Jim struggled to regain momentum as the narrative of the group prioritized a different dynamic. Further, his limited screen time and lack of a solid storyline left him lost in the shuffle.