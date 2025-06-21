LA Knight to take time off from WWE and officially leave SmackDown after what happened? Exploring the possibility 

LA Knight’s booking has been a bit off recently. Despite getting the WWE United States Title for a second time, he lost it to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. While fans wanted him to win the Men’s Money in the Bank match, for a third time in a row, he lost. He has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his new heel faction of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, following the events on SmackDown, Knight could be taking some time off, and when he returns, there could be some major changes.

Ad

On WWE SmackDown, LA Knight opened the show to recount his feud with Breakker and Reed during the King of the Ring tournament matches. After getting interrupted by Paul Heyman and fending off an attack by the duo, he was set for a match. Despite having the upper hand, the Megastar became a victim of the two after multiple Spears and Tsunamis. Whenever WWE needs to write a character off the show, they often use Reed to demolish them. A good example was Seth Rollins, who was written off for a month after taking six Tsunamis.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was recently reported that WWE could have plans to move Knight to RAW. Due to his current feud with Rollins and Co., the Megastar has appeared on both brands. While nothing is in motion, LA Knight could take some time off and return to the red brand. This also hints that the feud will continue for the foreseeable future. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now, as Knight was left hurt pretty badly.

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

LA Knight could be a major thorn before Roman Reigns returns

Since he went on a hiatus following the RAW after WrestleMania 41, fans have been waiting for Roman Reigns to return. His storyline with Rollins and Paul Heyman has been left unfinished. It was previously believed that he would return at Money in the Bank to prevent the Visionary from winning, but that did not happen. Now, many fans believe WWE is using LA Knight to keep The Architect busy until the OTC returns.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The feud between the heel faction and the Megastar has been heating up. Both made sure neither gets a spot in the King of the Ring tournament. Fans may also see LA Knight preventing Rollins from making a successful cash-in. If the former WWE United States Champion does get moved to the red brand, which is also home to both former Shield members, there could also be a Triple Threat match in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More