  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • LA Knight to take time off from WWE and officially leave SmackDown after what happened? Exploring the possibility 

LA Knight to take time off from WWE and officially leave SmackDown after what happened? Exploring the possibility 

By Sheron
Published Jun 21, 2025 09:07 GMT
LA Knight to leave SmackDown and take a leave? [Image Credits: WWE YouTube]
LA Knight to leave SmackDown and take a leave? [Image Credits: WWE YouTube]

LA Knight’s booking has been a bit off recently. Despite getting the WWE United States Title for a second time, he lost it to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. While fans wanted him to win the Men’s Money in the Bank match, for a third time in a row, he lost. He has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his new heel faction of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, following the events on SmackDown, Knight could be taking some time off, and when he returns, there could be some major changes.

Ad

On WWE SmackDown, LA Knight opened the show to recount his feud with Breakker and Reed during the King of the Ring tournament matches. After getting interrupted by Paul Heyman and fending off an attack by the duo, he was set for a match. Despite having the upper hand, the Megastar became a victim of the two after multiple Spears and Tsunamis. Whenever WWE needs to write a character off the show, they often use Reed to demolish them. A good example was Seth Rollins, who was written off for a month after taking six Tsunamis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was recently reported that WWE could have plans to move Knight to RAW. Due to his current feud with Rollins and Co., the Megastar has appeared on both brands. While nothing is in motion, LA Knight could take some time off and return to the red brand. This also hints that the feud will continue for the foreseeable future. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now, as Knight was left hurt pretty badly.

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

LA Knight could be a major thorn before Roman Reigns returns

Since he went on a hiatus following the RAW after WrestleMania 41, fans have been waiting for Roman Reigns to return. His storyline with Rollins and Paul Heyman has been left unfinished. It was previously believed that he would return at Money in the Bank to prevent the Visionary from winning, but that did not happen. Now, many fans believe WWE is using LA Knight to keep The Architect busy until the OTC returns.

Ad

The feud between the heel faction and the Megastar has been heating up. Both made sure neither gets a spot in the King of the Ring tournament. Fans may also see LA Knight preventing Rollins from making a successful cash-in. If the former WWE United States Champion does get moved to the red brand, which is also home to both former Shield members, there could also be a Triple Threat match in the future.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications