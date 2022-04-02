NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Last-minute predictions

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will be NXT 2.0's biggest show to date. The reboot started last fall and has already had some big events. New Year's Evil, WarGames, and Vengeance Day were important benchmarks for the new brand.

Stand & Deliver, however, marks the most important show to date for the reboot. That is likely why trusted stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Santos Escobar, Kay Lee Ray, and Dolph Ziggler are on the card.

The reboot is all about the newer stars, but they can't truly advance without facing some of the talented veterans on the roster.

This could also be the final showing for several veteran stars like Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight, Ciampa, and Shirai. Who will walk out as champions? Here are some last-minute predictions for Stand & Deliver.

#7. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai battle Toxic Attraction on the pre-show

Gigi and Jacy will look to defend their titles against the first duo to hold them

The NXT Women's Tag Team match was literally added to Stand & Deliver on the go-home show. For that reason, it's hard to see a title swap. Kai and Gonzalez may have reconciled, but Gonzalez has been languishing since losing the Women's title.

The reboot is in full swing, but Big Mami was one of the transitional performers from the brand's former iteration. With women like Nikkita Lyons and Persia Pirotta joining the ranks, Gonzalez is no longer the only imposing woman in the division.

Since it was a last-minute addition to the show, Toxic Attraction should retain. The threesome is still one of the highlights of the reboot. A team like Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter should eventually dethrone Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Prediction: Dolin and Jayne defeat Gonzalez and Kai

#6. LA Knight vs. GUNTHER will battle for respect at Stand & Deliver

LA Knight looks to prove his abilities to the imposing GUNTHER

LA Knight wants to teach GUNTHER that being a great wrestler isn't the only way to be successful. GUNTHER was upset that Knight "talked" his way into an NXT Championship match. The mat is sacred to some, and the former NXT UK Champion takes that seriously.

This is a fairly easy prediction. Since he only joined NXT last year, GUNTHER still has a lot to do. He should definitely challenge Bron Breakker at some point. Knight has the crowd in his corner and he can talk circles around anyone, but that won't be enough when GUNTHER gets his massive hands on him.

This could also be Knight's send-off to the main roster, as RAW and SmackDown need fresh faces that can carry promos. GUNTHER rarely loses, and Knight has already lost a lot in NXT. That will continue at Stand & Deliver.

Prediction: GUNTHER chops his way to victory over LA Knight

#5. The Creeds look to become the first reboot team to win the NXT Tag titles

Will Imperium retain the tag team titles against two formidable teams?

MSK vs. the Creeds vs. Imperium also features a mysterious fourth team. It could be MSK or Imperium who attacked the Creeds. Or it could be a new team, possibly from NXT UK?

Whoever it is, the attackers may not appear again until next Tuesday. Or they could show up and cost the Diamond Mine the titles at Stand & Deliver.

Since both MSK and Imperium have won the NXT Tag titles, this seems like the reboot's time to crown one of its teams. The Creeds have been the new squad that has been pushed the hardest. And with the triple threat stipulation, outside interference is a high probability.

Prediction: The Creeds win the NXT Tag Team Championships but are attacked again

#4. Tony D'Angelo looks to take Tommaso Ciampa's spot at Stand & Deliver

This match equates to Ciampa's send-off from NXT. He has done almost everything he can do on the developmental brand. Despite being a polarizing character, D'Angelo is on the rise.

On the Stand & Deliver go-home show, Ciampa placed a chair against the garage door in the backstage area. On the chair were the start and end dates of his NXT career. That, in and of itself, should hint at who is winning at Stand & Deliver. With Ciampa likely leaving his beloved NXT, he will put D'Angelo over on the way out.

Prediction: Tony D'Angelo becomes the new Don of NXT by beating Tommaso Ciampa

#3. Four Women will battle for the NXT Women's Championship

Cora Jade originally had Mandy Rose all to herself at Stand & Deliver. After winning the 2022 Women's Dusty Cup, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray shook things up. By winning the Dusty Cup, they turned a tag team title shot into spots against Rose and Jade.

All of the competitors - except Jade - have won a singles title. Shirai has been the backbone of NXT for the last four years. While she may opt to stay in NXT, the main roster needs her more. KLR recently transitioned to WWE's third brand. Jade's day will come but should be in a one-on-one showdown with Rose.

Since this is a fatal four-way, there could be loads of interference. Rose will capitalize on that interference to retain at Stand & Deliver.

Prediction: Mandy Rose remains Champion by defeating Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray

#2. The North American Championship ladder match will feature previous and future Champions.

The whole narrative heading into Stand & Deliver is that Cameron Grimes hasn't been able to keep a promise to his late father. Grimes said he would be a Champion in NXT right before his father passed away. He inched one step closer to fulfilling that vow by winning the last-chance qualifier.

Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller are future Champions and Santos Escobar has already held the belt. Since Carmelo Hayes calls himself the "A-Champion", he's going to eventually have to defend the title without help from Trick Williams.

Hayes seems like a perfect challenger for Bron Breakker once Breakker wins back his title. For that reason, and because of his promise, Grimes will capture the North American title.

Prediction: Cameron Grimes wins the North American Championship at Stand & Deliver

#1. Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler is a battle of the past, present, and future

Breakker looks to win back the title from Ziggler

Bron Breakker lost the title on the Road to Stand & Deliver. WWE often has quick title swaps before certain PPVs. It did so twice with Charlotte Flair. She won the SmackDown Women's belt before WrestleMania 35 but lost it at 'Mania.

Nikki A.S.H. won the RAW Women's title last summer but lost it to Flair a month later at SummerSlam.

With Ziggler's shocking win, it provided a welcome swerve before the biggest weekend in pro wrestling. While Ziggler has done masterful work in NXT, the reboot is all about Breakker. He'll regain his title at Stand & Deliver and put The Showoff in his rearview mirror.

Prediction: Bron Breakker regains the NXT Championship

