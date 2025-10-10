Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, or as we would like to call it, the last-minute rumors before Crown Jewel 2025. The sports entertainment giant has many stars and personnel in the land down under, and they're preparing for a huge event.While not every piece we're covering here is about the Premium Live Event in Perth, there are two big bits - one explaining why a top Champion isn't in Australia for the event, and another about huge post-PLE plans for Roman Reigns. Apart from that, we have rumors about a huge shake-up on SmackDown that could revitalize the blue brand, and a former Intercontinental Champion who is slated for a huge push.Let's get right into it:#4. Reason why Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch isn't at Crown JewelAn incredible still from Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)Becky Lynch has been on a spiral ever since the return of AJ Lee. Visibly rocked in confidence, her constant citations of greatness from Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and other major publications couldn't help her at Wrestlepalooza, where AJ Lee got the actual and mental victory over Lynch, making her tap out with the Black Widow.Since then, Lynch has been even more rocked, and on the most recent episode of RAW, she suffered a shocking defeat to Maxxine Dupri, which happened via a count-out when she wasn't paying attention. Still, it was enough for her to inform her husband, Seth Rollins, that she wouldn't be making the trip to Perth, Australia.This effectively wrote her out of Crown Jewel 2025. But why was that the case? According to Fightful, it was easy for Becky Lynch to take time off because WWE had no plans for her at Crown Jewel 2025:&quot;I think it’s just her taking that show off because they don't have her booked for the PLE. They can make it work.&quot;It seems like WWE is stalling and will pick up the feud with AJ Lee whenever she's available after Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is likely to be busy with Maxxine Dupri on RAW.#3. Huge Survivor Series plans for Roman Reigns(Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)With the limited appearances that Roman Reigns has as a part-time superstar, many were surprised that WWE decided to run it back and book a rematch against Bronson Reed in Crown Jewel 2025. Still, it's a massive moment for the Aussie, who missed out on Elimination Chamber 2024.So what is next for The Tribal Chief after Crown Jewel in Perth? It looks like fans won't have to wait long to see him as he is advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that The OTC1 is going to be a part of the WarGames match in San Diego:“I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change,” Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]This will mark the third WarGames match in four editions for Roman Reigns. In 2022, he was a part of the first WarGames match on the main roster as he teamed up with The Bloodline. Last year, he reunited with the OG Bloodline (including Sami Zayn) to topple Solo Siko's version of the faction.This year, all directions point to Reigns getting into a battle with The Vision. So whatever happens at Crown Jewel will likely lead to what we see in WarGames.#2. A big creative shake-up has been made to Friday Night SmackDown There is no denying that SmackDown has suffered quite a slump this year, and ahead of Crown Jewel, not much has changed.. All the responses online, as well as dwindling interest, seem to indicate that there needs to be a major shift made to the blue brand.While the three-hour format for SmackDown was first blamed for the dip in the quality of the show, even after it reverted back to two hours, the brand has struggled to recover creatively. Of course, the blame is normally placed on the creative team and not the superstars themselves.It seems like WWE has sprung into action, as they have reportedly had a major shake-up of the SmackDown creative team. According to BodySlam.net, Road Dogg will remain the head of creative on SmackDown, and changes are being made to the overall creative team to improve the quality of the show.The instant response was to complain about Road Dogg being kept in his role, although time will tell whether the quality of the show returns to its past heights.WWE reportedly has massive plans for Lyra Valkyria going forwardA still from WrestleMania 41 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)Lyra Valkyria has undeniably been one of the best NXT call-ups in the last few years. While many NXT stars struggle to find their feet, and many simply take more time, Lyra Valkyria has adapted quickly, and WWE seems to recognize this.We know that she can't challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as long as Becky Lynch is the Champion, but that doesn't mean that her career is going to face a downward turn. In fact, things are shaping up to be quite the opposite.According to BodySlam.net, WWE management sees Lyra Valkyria as a major player in the women's division going forward, and she is set to receive a massive push in the near future, which could be as early as post-Crown Jewel 2025.A lot about Lyra Valkyria's energy screams &quot;future World Champion&quot;, so it wouldn't be surprising to see her get in the mix with Stephanie Vaquer sometime in the future.