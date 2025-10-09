Real Reason Becky Lynch Backed Out Of WWE Crown Jewel 2025 - REPORTS

Becky Lynch is all set to miss the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this weekend in Perth, Australia. A recent report has shed light on the matter.The Man has had a string of bad luck since she and her husband, Seth Rollins, lost to AJ Lee and CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza. Her losing run continued this past Monday when Maxxine Dupri did the unthinkable and beat her in a non-title match.The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion was celebrating prematurely on the announce desk when the referee, Jessika Carr, counted her out. Later on in the show, a disgruntled Lynch informed her husband backstage that she would not be going to Perth, Australia, as she needed some time to re-evaluate things.Speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said Becky Lynch took some time off since she was not booked for Crown Jewel on October 11.&quot;I think it’s just her taking that show off because they don't have her booked for the PLE. They can make it work.&quot;The wrestling journalist added that there's no reason for talent to fly across the country just to be there, given the demanding travel schedule. Sapp noted that Lynch is expected to be back in a few weeks.&quot;There’s no reason to just bring people over there to bring them over there... That’s a tough trip. I want to go to Australia bad, I don’t want to take that flight. You feel like you live there by the end of that flight. And then you got to do it again — 45 hours on a plane. We're talking airport time. We're talking like way more than that. I think she’ll be back in two weeks, and that’ll be that.&quot;Is Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Title reign in jeopardy?Maxxine Dupri appears to have earned herself a shot at Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Big Time Becks would want to exact revenge after suffering the most embarrassing loss of her career.A rematch between the two women could be on the cards post-Crown Jewel when Lynch returns to television. As for her husband, Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.Everything will be at stake for The Visionary at WWE Crown Jewel. Will Rollins finally be able to beat Rhodes? Only time will tell.If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please credit The Hump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.