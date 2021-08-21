Last-Minute SummerSlam Rumors: Top name reportedly pulled from the show, Update on Lesnar's WWE return program with Reigns, Plan for Lashley vs. Goldberg

Welcome to the last-minute rumors for WWE SummerSlam. The jam-packed show will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada, on August 21st, 2021.

SummerSlam will feature huge matches such as Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley. There are rumors that Becky Lynch will also be making an appearance after 15 months of absence. Speaking of absences, we will discuss why a former Royal Rumble winner is not working SummerSlam.

This article will also take a look at WWE's plan for Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley and what the future will hold for John Cena if he becomes the Universal Champion:

#5 Plans for Roman Reigns to feud with Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that there is a chance that John Cena will become a 17-time World Champion this Saturday at SummerSlam. Even if Cena wins the title, his title run will not be long.

Roman Reigns will likely regain the Universal Championship as he will be focusing on future programs against The Rock and Brock Lesnar. Despite there being no plans for Brock Lesnar to show up at SummerSlam, Meltzer has said that WWE is protecting Reigns, for now, to have him feud with Brock Lesnar down the line.

''The company has kept Reigns clean with the idea of building up prospective epic matches with The Rock and Brock Lesnar. A quickie loss and win really won’t hurt either of those bouts, but Cena is pretty much done after this week except for the MSG show, and is leaving for Europe to do movie work.'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is heavily proposed as the main event of WrestleMania next year. A loss to John Cena could hurt his momentum, so it is unlikely that WWE will take that chance and have Cena win the Universal Championship.

Do you think Roman Reigns should remain the Universal Champion or should John Cena create history by becoming a 17-time World Champion?

