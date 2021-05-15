Last-minute WrestleMania Backlash rumors: Spoiler on big title change, WWE Hall of Famer to return?

We are merely a few hours away from WWE's first post WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view as WrestleMania Backlash will take place this Sunday on May 16, 2021. A total of six matches have been announced for the show and five of them will see championships being on the line.

Backlash might not be the most popular WWE pay-per-view, but there have been several major moments and title changes at the show over the last few years. WrestleMania Backlash this year could also fall into the same category and with a packed card, fans could be in for a treat.

To get you all ready for the pay-per-view, here are the top last-minute rumors that might have a major impact. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for all the matches at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to return at WrestleMania Backlash?

My Way Or The Highway! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/niZFjNLuM7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 28, 2021

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair could be making an appearance at WrestleMania Backlash. During a recent appearance on a podcast with Conrad Thompson, Flair mentioned that he would be making his presence felt at the show this Sunday. However, he did not reveal any details about the same.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash. It is possible that Ric Flair's appearance could happen during this match.

It was not long ago when Ric was feuding against his daughter Charlotte Flair on WWE TV, aligning himself with Lacey Evans. While that angle was dropped abruptly due to Evans' pregnancy, WWE could pick it up again at WrestleMania Backlash with The Nature Boy somehow costing The Queen a title victory. Alternatively, he could also help Charlotte in some way to win the RAW Women's Championship.

