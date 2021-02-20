Last-minute WWE Elimination Chamber rumors: Possible spoiler on major match, WrestleMania implications?

The 2021 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is almost here as we move forward on the Road to WrestleMania 37. The card for the show this Sunday isn't the best one but fans are surely in for a thrilling pay-per-view with two major Elimination Chamber matches, including one for the WWE Championship.

To get you all ready for the event, with a little over 24 hours left, here are the top last-minute rumors for Elimination Chamber 2021 that could end up having a major impact on the show this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 Possible spoiler on the winner of SmackDown Elimination Chamber match

Who you got to face Reigns after the Elimination Chamber match? pic.twitter.com/We8M2PAt71 — Justawrestlingfan 🌴 (@Justawrestling5) February 17, 2021

One of the two Elimination Chamber matches this Sunday will feature six SmackDown Superstars - Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan - battling inside the Elimination Chamber with the winner facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns later on the same night.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the winner of the aforementioned match will most likely be Cesaro as WWE has been pushing him recently and a match against The Tribal Chief is likely on the cards.

"They've been trying to feature Cesaro of late. It is notable that they made Shinsuke Nakamura into a babyface star in the gauntlet and didn't use him here, choosing Cesaro, who was originally to be the star of the gauntlet until that was changed because he hadn't signed a new deal. There had been talk of Reigns vs. Bryan since Reigns' return, but with Bryan losing so often, it would make sense to do the match, since it would be great, without a build just to get it done."

I hope Cesaro wins The Elimination Chamber Match to face Roman because of reasons like this fantastic promo coming from the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lu2XL6OfD1 — 💙💚 Dab _ Nic _ G💚💙 (@Dab_Nic_G222) February 13, 2021

However, it is highly unlikely that Cesaro or anyone else will defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.