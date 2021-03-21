Last-minute WWE Fastlane rumors: Two major returns, Massive betrayal on the card, Spoiler for the main event?

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE Fastlane 2021, the final pay-per-view on the Road to WrestleMania 37. With the show taking place just three weeks before WrestleMania 37, all eyes are on the outcomes of the matches and how will it affect the match card of The Show of Shows next month.

As of the writing of this article, a total of seven matches have been announced for the show. This includes four championship matches, two singles matches, and an intriguing intergender match. There is uncertainty over another match that was originally announced for WWE Fastlane 2021 but has seemingly been pulled from the card.

To get you all ready for the event, here are the top last-minute rumors for WWE Fastlane 2021 that could end up having a major impact on the show tonight. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 The Fiend to finally return at WWE Fastlane 2021

Intergender matches happen very rarely in WWE, but at WWE Fastlane 2021, Alexa Bliss is set to take on Randy Orton in what is sure to be a match full of surprises and horrors.

It was at WWE TLC 2020 where Orton burned 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the middle of the ring and thought that he had gotten rid of him. However, Bliss made sure to make Orton's life a hell on Monday Night RAW in her own demented way.

The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE TV for three months now, but as per the rumors (via CSS), he will finally be returning at WWE Fastlane 2021.

Yes and it will be completed successfully at fastlane can’t wait @SwingsAndPain 😇😈 https://t.co/1CLolRCttT pic.twitter.com/zg9mwTZjnm — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔉𝔦𝔢𝔫𝔡 (𝔓𝔞𝔯𝔬𝔡𝔶) (@hisfiendwayz) March 16, 2021

What would happen if The Fiend returns tonight? How could he impact the match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton?

