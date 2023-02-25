Legendary faction to reform, feud with beloved Hall of Famer - 5 directions for Gangrel if he returns to WWE

Could Gangrel potentially compete in a WWE ring again? Many fans are hoping that will be the case after he recently discussed his career ambitions. The 54-year-old star revealed that he'd like one more encounter with The Rated-R Superstar Edge.

Gangrel is a WWE legend, likely best known for being the leader of The Brood. The group initially consisted of himself, Edge, & Christian but later featured The Hardy Boyz instead of the Canadian duo. The Brood was also notably part of The Ministry of Darkness, a faction led by The Undertaker.

The vampire has only appeared on television sparingly since he left the promotion in 2001. Still, he's remained a very active wrestler and still competes to this very day. Additionally, he's known for training the stars of tomorrow.

If the dark and moody Gangrel does return for one last run in World Wrestling Entertainment, what might he do? Could he feud with or reunite with a former partner? Could he recreate a successful stable from the past?

Below are five directions for Gangrel if he returns to WWE.

#5. He could team up with and help Edge against Judgment Day

Judgment Day

As noted, Gangrel was once the leader of The Brood. The faction was a trio of vampires who came up from the floor to the stage surrounded by fire. Their entrance and theme are iconic to this very day.

Fans still love and adore the group. The WWE Universe was extremely excited when Edge recreated The Brood entrance and reintroduced Brood Baths in 2021. Could fans now get a chance to see two of the three core members of the faction reunite?

If Gangrel does return to World Wrestling Entertainment, he may team up with Edge for one last run. The long-time friends and veterans know each other well, and Edge has been outnumbered by the likes of Judgment Day in the past. Gangrel could help the Hall of Famer fight off the numbers disadvantage. Who knows, they could even challenge for tag team gold.

#4. Gangrel could join NXT's The Schism

The Schism on NXT

The Schism is one of the top acts on WWE NXT. The creepy, cult-like group is led by Joe Gacy. Gacy originally spread a message of love and positivity, but he did so with fake sincerity and fans knew he was inauthentic.

Over time, his vision grew and spread. He has since been joined by The Dyad, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler, who were previously known as The Grizzled Young Veterans. They most recently recruited Ava Raine, the daughter of The Rock and a star many hope to be the future of the company.

If Gangrel returns to WWE, he may choose to go to NXT and help the stars of tomorrow. If that's his goal, the wrestler trainer may immediately fit in with the creepy, weird, and sometimes spooky group. The Schism and Gangrel could fit like a glove.

#3. He could feud with Edge

Scott @PhenomenalOmega



Epic stuff Not over how epic it was to see Edge come out to The Brood/Gangrel Theme Song again.Epic stuff Not over how epic it was to see Edge come out to The Brood/Gangrel Theme Song again. Epic stuff 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TOGwzqngrM

The Brood's history can be remembered fondly, but it didn't end as positively as it began. Edge & Christian left the group at one stage, which eventually led to Gangrel working with Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy. There wasn't ever much of an on-screen reconciliation.

Given that their past ended on a sour note, there may still be animosity between the two to this very day. Even in Gangrel's comments about returning to WWE to work with Edge, it certainly appeared as if he'd rather fight the Hall of Famer than unite with him.

The story could be easy to tell. Gangrel is bitter about Edge's success and believes he deserves credit for what The Rated-R Superstar has done. This could then lead to a big match between the two, allowing Gangrel the chance to ride off into the sunset in a major way.

#2. Gangrel could create a new version of The Brood in WWE

AuxGod @TheOXGod The Brood had one of the hardest entrances in WWF growing up The Brood had one of the hardest entrances in WWF growing up https://t.co/3rrpJIWFZN

The Brood is a faction that may mean more to fans now than it did at the time. Edge & Christian have both gone on to become huge stars and multi-time world champions. Jeff Hardy is also a former WWE Champion. Matt Hardy has done well for himself too.

Despite all of their success, the two teams were really just trying to make a name for themselves and establish themselves when the stable existed. The group served as a great launching pad for both duos, which could be replicated today.

Gangrel could return to WWE and recreate The Brood. He could steal The Dyad from The Schism, corrupt two poor souls from the Performance Center, or even attract new stars not yet with the company. Doing so could dramatically shake up the tag team scene.

#1. He could manage Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has had an up-and-down career in WWE. He's risen to great heights, feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns and even once held the United States Championship. Unfortunately, he's also suffered terrible lows, with regular losing streaks and even once becoming a bum.

The former Lone Wolf may be experiencing one of those low periods. He began losing regularly despite guidance from Hall of Famer JBL. John Bradshaw Layfield then verbally eviscerated Corbin, ending their business relationship. Baron has been a man without a country, so to speak, ever since.

Corbin needs guidance. This could be how Gangrel returns to WWE. Baron loves gothic and metal imagery despite his "Happy" persona, so he & Gangrel would likely fit together better than one may think. With the vampire's guidance, Corbin could finally begin to regain momentum and attempt to take over World Wrestling Entertainment.

