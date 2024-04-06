Legendary returns, new champion & more - 5 surprises that could happen on WrestleMania 40 Night 2

We are just hours away from WrestleMania 40, which will emanate live for two straight nights starting April 6, 2024. Fans are excited for Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals but Night Two could surely be the biggest night for the fans of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Night Two of WrestleMania in Philadelphia will feature some high-profile matches including title defense and the rematch between Reigns and Rhodes.

As The Grandest Stage of Them All promises multiple surprises and turns, let's discuss five surprises that might unfold on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

#5. Damian Priest MITB cash-in at WrestleMania 40

Both World Title matches are scheduled to take place on the second night of WrestleMania 40 which includes a showdown where Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. On the other hand, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, as the clock is ticking for the expiration of Damian Priest's MITB cash-in it's highly likely that The Judgment Day member might try to cash in his briefcase on Night Two of The Show of Shows. While Rhea Ripley teased that The Punisher might cash in on Reigns, many believe Priest might try to cash his opportunity during the title bout between The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior.

#4. The era of Drew McIntyre begins

Night Two of WrestleMania 40 might hold a massive surprise for the fans of Scotsman when Drew McIntyre finally secured the triumph over Rollins and emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The redemption story of the former WWE Champion has been impending in the Stamford-based promotion ever since he failed to get his moment in front of the live audience.

However, finally, the wait might be over on the second Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals when The Scottish Warrior dethrones Rollins and the era of McIntyre begins.

Even, if Damian Priest tries to cash in, we can't rule out the possibility of McIntyre successfully retaining the title over him also, especially due to the solid villainous character the company promoted of him over the past few months.

#3. Logan Paul might retain his United States Title

Not only Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns but the YouTube sensation Logan Paul is also scheduled to put his United States Champion on the line against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple-Threat bout.

With stars like The Viper and the Prizefighter in front, fans have a high belief that they will witness a new champion at WrestleMania 40. However, many might witness a surprise when The Maverick comes over the odds and retains his US Title at the mega event.

One of the major reasons behind the same could be that the company might want Logan to have a longer title reign, especially considering the attraction he brings to the company on social media platforms.

#2. Stone Cold John Cena might surprise The Bloodline

The Bloodline Saga has already glimpsed so many surprises and turns but fans might see another surprise during the main event of Night Two as Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena might make their presence felt to aid Cody Rhodes.

This scenario might unfold if the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match becomes a Bloodline Rules match. And when the Samoan faction members try to take numbers advantage, both the legendary stars will make their presence to even the odds.

The reason behind the potential belief in The Texas Rattlesnake and The Cenation Leader's arrival on Night Two stems from the history they have with the Samoan faction and The Final Boss. There were also possible hints during a recent episode of RAW, where a production truck featured images of Cena and Steve Austin.

#1. Cody Rhodes might finish his story at WrestleMania 40

One of the biggest surprises that fans might witness on the final night of WrestleMania 40 is that The American Nightmare might finally finish his story by ending his quest to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Last year interference from Solo Sikoa was the main reason why Rhodes failed to achieve his father's dream.

However, with the massive support from the fans and the reports circulating about Roman's absence post WrestleMania 40, it's possible that Dusty's son might end his story by capturing his first World Title on Night Two.

