Legendary reunion to take down the new Bloodline, new WWE champion crowned? 3 finishes for Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa at Saturday Night's Main Event

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Solo Sikoa will defend his United States Championship against Jimmy Uso. Over the past few months, Big Jim has been engaged in a feud with the new Bloodline.

Even though we have seen Jimmy and Jacob Fatu work together against Solo Sikoa's faction, the babyfaces have been unable to take down the heels. In this article, we will discuss four potential finishes to Sikoa and Jimmy's United States Title match at WWE SNME.

#3. Jacob Fatu could cost Solo Sikoa the match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The rivalry between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa is far from over. The Samoan Werewolf is now a babyface and is seeking vengeance against Sikoa. One of the ways he could exact revenge on Sikoa is by costing him the match in Atlanta.

It's possible that when Solo attempts to use the numbers game to his advantage during his match against Jimmy, Jacob might show up. The former United States Champion could destroy all the members of the new Bloodline.

This distraction could eventually allow Jimmy to pick up the victory at WWE SNME.

#2. The legendary Usos might reunite to take down Solo Sikoa's faction

The United States Championship match at SNME will be the first time Jimmy Uso will get a singles title shot on a big stage. Before this, he was primarily engaged in the Bloodline saga or the tag team division with Jey Uso.

The YEET Master has already won the World Heavyweight Championship in his career. Now, Big Jim is awaiting his first singles title victory. This could be done if Jey Uso helps Jimmy Uso reign supreme at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The reunion of The Usos could lead to the downfall of Sikoa's faction and allow Jimmy to become champion.

#1. Solo Sikoa might retain his championship with the help of the new Bloodline

Solo Sikoa dethroned Jacob Fatu as the United States Champion when Talla Tonga (fka Hikuleo) made his WWE debut and destroyed The Samoan Werewolf. The title reign of Solo has just started, and he may not lose the championship anytime soon.

Sikoa might retain his United States Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with the help of his teammates. Even Tama Tonga could make his return to help the former Tribal Chief remain champion.

