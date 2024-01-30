Legendary WWE star to dethrone Rhea Ripley in 2024? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has been the Women's World Champion for a while, and it looks like she is close to dominating the entire RAW Women's locker room. However, a familiar face could meet her on the brand this year and possibly be the new champion.

Rhea Ripley was one of the biggest and most dominant stars of 2022, so her status as champion the following year only elevated her status in WWE. She captured the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair, which later became the Women's World Title. Interestingly, the former champion has yet to ask for a rematch for gold.

At this year's Royal Rumble match, Andrade was one of the stars who returned to the company. In the following RAW episode, he announced he would join the brand. Since he is also the real-life husband of Charlotte Flair, it's possible that once she returns, she will also be on the Monday show.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Flair has neither addressed her defeat to Ripley nor asked for a rematch. It's possible that Charlotte was waiting for the right moment. Since her feud with Damage CTRL has wrapped up, the former champion could aim for gold once she returns.

The Queen was last seen in action in the first week of December on SmackDown. Unfortunately, she sustained an injury while wrestling Asuka on the show. She has since gotten surgery to repair her MCL, ACL, and meniscus tear on January 5.

What did Rhea Ripley say about her WrestleMania match with Charlotte Flair?

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair on WrestleMania 39

Last year's encounter between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair was the duo's second meeting at the Show of Shows. Their maiden meeting took place at WrestleMania 36, where Flair emerged victorious.

While speaking on The Ringer's Wrestling Show, The Judgment Day member stated that she instantly felt connected with Flair at WrestleMania 36 and mentioned they would always bring out the best in each other.

"From WrestleMania 36, the first time that we had ever touched in a singles match, it was just there instantly. I love to get hit and I love a bit of blood. So when I step in the ring with, like, Charlotte, Bianca [Belair], Nia [Jax], Shayna [Baszler], Raquel [Rodriguez], we’re always going in there and we’re going to go hard no matter what. So to have that WrestleMania match with Charlotte, we didn’t really have a game plan going into it. We just know that we bring out the best in each other and the roughest side of each other because we’re in there to prove a point." said Ripley.

What has Rhea Ripley been up to on RAW?

While Charlotte has been out of action due to an injury, Rhea has remained on the Monday show. She may have found a new opponent in Nia Jax, who attacked her in this week's episode.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley responds to the assault by Bayley in the coming weeks.

How do you think Rhea Ripley will respond to Bayley? Share your views in the comment section!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here