Liv Morgan's world title challenger, joining top stable - 4 directions for Giulia in WWE following her massive debut

The wrestling world is buzzing after a big weekend for WWE. Two Premium Live Events were held and there was a lot to take in. New champions were crowned on NXT and on the main roster, but the most notable moment came by way of a debut.

Roxanne Perez took on Jaida Parker with the NXT Women's Championship on the line. The two put on a fantastic match and Parker showed she can hang with the champion even in defeat. Following her victory, Roxanne was celebrating in the ring when the lights went out.

From there, music played and smoke filled the arena. This led to international megastar Giulia finally making her debut after having appeared in the crowd during NXT Stand & Deliver back in April. She came face-to-face with Roxanne and teased a future bout.

Trending

Fans had been waiting to see her officially join the promotion. Now that Giulia has, her immediate future is likely a match with Roxanne Perez. Long-term, however, what could the Italian-Japanese star do? This article will look at a handful of directions for Giulia following her impending bout with Roxanne.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four directions for Giulia in WWE following her massive debut.

#4. A Bayley feud is possible since she is clearly paying attention to Giulia's arrival

Expand Tweet

Bayley is one of the greatest female competitors of all time. She is a Grand Slam Champion, which means she's held every title available to her at least once. This includes the RAW Women's Title, SmackDown Women's Title, WWE Women's Championship, NXT Women's Title, and tag team gold.

The Role Model recently returned to television after a brief hiatus. She had lost her WWE Women's Title to Nia Jax and remained absent until the SmackDown in Berlin episode this past Friday. Now, she's back and ready to deliver like only Bayley can.

The former world champion shared Giulia's debut on social media and even commented on it. It is clear that Bayley is paying attention to her arrival, which could signify that a feud between the two could be coming either on NXT or on the main roster.

#3. She could rule over WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

Right now, it isn't quite clear how long Giulia will actually be part of the NXT brand. She is obviously extremely talented and could easily move up to the main roster at a quick pace. Dragon Lee, for example, only spent a matter of months actively competing on WWE NXT before moving up.

While Giulia could go up right after her match with Roxanne Perez ends, there is a different option. She could potentially dethrone The Prodigy of the WWE NXT Women's Title. From there, Giulia could run the brand.

This could mean that the former MARIGOLD star could feud with the best talent on NXT. This includes the likes of Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and Tatum Paxley, among others. She would no doubt put them all down one by one, which could make for an epic reign.

#2. Giulia could challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan is the face of WWE Monday Night RAW, at least in terms of the women's division. The Miracle Kid is the holder of the coveted Women's World Title, which makes her a two-time world champion.

Morgan is also part of The Judgment Day and has been feuding with Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator managed to defeat Liv in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Bash in Berlin and it isn't yet clear if their rivalry will be continuing or not.

Regardless of whether the feud does continue or not, it will end sooner or later. If it ends in the next month or two, Giulia could immediately challenge Morgan for the Women's World Title right after her match with Roxanne Perez. Could the former STARDOM star hang with the top champion of RAW?

#1. She could join Damage CTRL

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL is a WWE faction that was born from the brain of Bayley. The group initially featured The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Over time, Asuka and Kairi Sane were added to the lineup and Bayley had a brutal falling out with the group.

Earlier this year, Damage CTRL was the most dominant stable in all of women's wrestling. Now, however, things are different. Bayley is gone from the WWE faction and both Dakota Kai and Asuka are out injured. This means only Kairi and IYO are left to represent the group.

That could change soon, however. Giulia could join the faction given that she's already friendly with IYO SKY. In fact, the Italian-Japanese star wouldn't even have to leave NXT, she could work both brands at once as a member of the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback