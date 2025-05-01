Logan Paul to introduce debuting star as his replacement to face Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul made his return in the latest episode of RAW and wasted no time in calling out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. With his big win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 still fresh, The Maverick has all the momentum in the world. However, instead of stepping into the ring himself, Logan might just use this opportunity to officially debut another major name in the company, his brother, Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has already dipped his toes into the WWE world once before. He made a cameo appearance at Crown Jewel 2022. Jake knocked out The Usos to help his brother during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. The Problem Child has never officially wrestled in WWE, but fans haven’t forgotten his knockout punch on the big stage.

The Paul brothers are no strangers to combat sports. Just last year, Jake Paul won a high-profile boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson, further boosting his credibility. With Jey Uso likely to defend his World Heavyweight Title against The Maverick at Backlash 2025, Logan may use this opportunity to replace himself with his brother.

It makes sense somehow. Logan Paul is red-hot coming off his win at The Show of Shows. This move serves two purposes. First, it would allow The Problem Child to finally make his in-ring WWE debut and start a fresh and exciting storyline. Second, it will keep Logan’s red-hot streak intact, as Jey is unlikely to drop his title if he defends it on May 10.

With Logan Paul being a star who’s delivered major performances since WrestleMania 38 and has repeatedly expressed his desire to become a world champion, fans won’t see this twist coming. Whether it’s to gain more gold, something against the Bloodline members, or launch Jake's WWE career, this potential move could add another name to the roster.

However, these are all speculations at the moment.

Logan Paul issues a warning to Jey Uso after RAW

Logan Paul fired back at Jey Uso after being called a “punk a** YouTuber” on WWE RAW. During an appearance on the RAW Recap podcast, The Maverick dismissed the insult and claimed he’s no longer just a YouTuber, calling Jey a “headline hunter!”

The former United States Champion also questioned why he looked better in the ring than many full-time superstars. He stated how he had consistently outperformed seasoned veterans in the ring. Paul went on to issue a bold warning, saying that Jey’s 15 years of wrestling experience wouldn’t matter when they finally step inside the squared circle.

With the social media star now fully focused on proving his worth in WWE, his potential match against The YEET Master could be more personal than ever.

