WWE is home to some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. The company has been leading the industry for decades and has produced some top superstars who have taken the world by storm.

Over the years, fans have seen many second- and third-generation wrestlers get signed by the company. Superstars like Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Bray Wyatt have become just as successful as their ascendants, if not more. Recently, The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine made her NXT debut, and she is expected to replicate her father’s success in the business.

Currently, many top WWE Superstars are playing their part in the wrestling ring. Meanwhile, several current stars’ children are also preparing to become wrestlers someday. Fans can expect to see many children of current superstars in the ring in the future.

With that said, let's take a look at five WWE children who could follow their parents into the wrestling business.

#5. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes’ daughter

Liberty Iris has already made her WWE ring 'debut'.

Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He made an immediate impact by defeating Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows to make headlines.

Rhodes met his wife Brandi while working in WWE. The two married in 2013 and welcomed their first child into the world last year.

Cody comes from an influential wrestling family, while Brandi is a great sports entertainer. The pressure will be on baby Liberty Iris Runnels, who celebrated her first birthday in June this year, to live up to the family's legacy.

The American Nightmare is known as one of the best in-ring workers and has a great creative mind. His legacy could push Liberty into following her parents into the business. It would be great to see Dusty Rhodes’ granddaughter perform in the wrestling ring in the future.

#4. Brock Lesnar and Sable’s children could join the business

Brock Lesnar is still one of the meanest men in WWE. The Beast Incarnate has continued to make sporadic appearances in the company and rip his opponents apart in the ring.

Outside the ring, Lesnar is married to former WWE Superstar Sable. The couple have been together since 2006 and are raising five children. Together, Lesnar and Sable have two sons named Turk (born in 2009) and Duke (born in 2010).

The Beast Incarnate also has twins with his former fiancée, Nicole McClain: a daughter named Mya Lynn and a son named Luke. Mya competes in track and field, while Luke plays ice hockey. The former is even considered the sixth-best shot-putter in the country.

Luke is also a wrestler and a three-time Minnesota State Champion, according to his Instagram profile. This could give him the edge over his siblings to walk into the world of sports entertainment.

Lesnar’s children are doing well in different sports outside wrestling, and could look to replicate their father’s success in the wrestling ring someday. This could pull either Mya or Luke into the business as their father is already a multi-time world champion.

#3. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s daughter

Stephanie McMahon's eldest daughter could join the business soon.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are arguably the biggest power couple in wrestling today. Together, they are running WWE and taking it in a new direction that is a bit different from that of Vince McMahon.

Tripe H and Stephanie have three daughters together. The eldest one, born in 2006, has already started preparing to walk in her parent’s shoes by becoming a wrestler.

Speaking to talkSPORT last year, Stephanie confirmed that her eldest daughter is training to become a WWE Superstar someday.

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring."

She added:

"My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

The now 16-year-old Aurora Rose Levesque comes from a wrestling family that could give her a chance to make it big in the business. Aurora has the opportunity to get signed by the company at a young age and train to become one of the best wrestlers in the company.

#2. WWE power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ daughter

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could pave the way for their daughter's WWE debut.

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of the top power couples in sports entertainment today. The two held the RAW Women’s Championship and Universal Championship together at one point in time to prove that they are the best at what they do.

Lynch and Rollins welcomed their first child, named Roux, in December 2020. They tied the knot almost seven months later.

While Roux is just two years old, one cannot ignore the fact that she will likely be cut out for the wrestling world. Rollins and Lynch are among the top names in the business and are athletic giants.

Their daughter could follow in their footsteps one day and train to enter the business. WWE is home to many children of former superstars, and fans would love to see Roux carry her parent’s legacy into the ring someday.

#1. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s son Quill

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano Okay.. I think that point picture went to his head. He ain't waiting until 2040. Okay.. I think that point picture went to his head. He ain't waiting until 2040. https://t.co/iYAuRO93k5

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been married since 2016. The two worked together in NXT before LeRae took time off from the ring while expecting their first child.

Gargano also let his contract run out and took a break from wrestling before their son, Quill Lewis Gargano, was born in February 2022. Johnny Wrestling made his return to the company and debuted on RAW in August 2022, followed by LeRae in September.

Surprisingly, Quill made his "debut" on RAW the same year as his parents. He was backstage on the November 28, 2022, episode of the show where he even got the "point" from Triple H.

Fans are well aware of what happens when someone gets the "point" from Triple H. Quill is not even a year old, but it looks like his parents are ready to see him perform in the business one day.

Gargano has already nicknamed his child 'Baby Wrestling,' and he could start taking lessons from his parents from a young age.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes