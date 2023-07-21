Major championship to finally change hands? - 4 things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is already set to be a big show. The second of two Fatal 4-Way Matches is set to take place. LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes, and Sheamus are all looking to move on and battle Santos Escobar for the right to fight Austin Theory.

While that bout will be exciting, the major draw for this week's program is the return of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief took a week off but looks to return in a brand new segment with Main Event Jey Uso.

The two cousins are set to meet face-to-face to set the Rules of Engagement for their upcoming bout, apparently set to take place at SummerSlam. The Biggest Party Of The Summer is just weeks away and will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Everything becomes far more exciting when The Tribal Chief returns to television. What might happen when Roman Reigns appears on Friday Night SmackDown? Could another brutal beating take place? Could there be a title change?

Below are four things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jey may be on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown

The last time Roman Reigns appeared on WWE SmackDown was during a special show held at Madison Square Garden. The show was meant to feature Tribal Court, but ultimately ended up being much more vicious.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa viciously attacked Jimmy Uso. They battered Jey's twin with steel steps and even splashed him through the announcer's table. Jimmy was carted off to the hospital and is currently out of commission.

When Roman and Jey come face-to-face for the first time after that devastating night, trouble may arise. Specifically, Jey may end up suffering the same fate as Jimmy. With Main Event Jey Uso on his own, will the combined effort of Roman and Solo be too much for him to handle?

#3. Roman Reigns may scold Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman

While Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were effective in their attempt to eliminate Jimmy Uso from the equation, at least for now, things have still been a bit messy for The Bloodline. Specifically last week, when Roman didn't appear on the program, things went south in a hurry.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa interrupted Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown. As things often do in World Wrestling Entertainment, the chat turned violent. In the end, Paul ate a Superkick from Jey and Solo was sent fleeing.

The Tribal Chief will likely be furious at the duo for not managing to take Jey out ahead of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event. He may verbally lash out at both men, perhaps threatening them with violence. Paul is likely to wimper at the threat of violence, but it would be interesting to see how Solo my react.

#2. Damian Priest could shockingly cash in during WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest

The Judgment Day has taken over from where The Bloodline left off. While Roman's faction was, at one point, the most dominant in all of wrestling, the drama from within have caused much of the group to crumble.

Now, the four members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley are riding high. Finn is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea is the WWE World Women's Champion, and Dominik is the NXT North American Champion.

Meanwhile, Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the most recent WWE Premium Live Event. That means he can cash it in at any time. If Jey and Roman get into a scuffle, Damian could cash in the briefcase. He can go on to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship live on SmackDown, dramatically shaking up the company.

#1. Jimmy Uso could return and seek revenge on The Tribal Chief

Jimmy Uso at Money in the Bank 2023

As noted, Jimmy Uso was recently the victim of a brutal assault. His younger brother Solo Sikoa and his cousin Roman viciously attacked the former multi-time tag team champion and sent him packing to a local medical facility.

Jimmy's health and status isn't yet known. It was obvious that the former champion was hurt, but it remains unclear if he's too injured to return or not. Regardless, pride is a motivator and could lead to the older Uso doing something physical.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion may appear on Friday Night SmackDown and attempt to get revenge on Roman. While doing so if still hurt is a major risk, it could send a message to his cousin. Regarless, don't be surprised to see Jimmy back and wielding a chair sooner rather than later.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars