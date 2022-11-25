Major debuts, WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 - 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 weekend is here! WWE Network and Peacock subscribers will be fortunate enough to witness a major Premium Live Event along with accompanying programming. 11 full-length shows will be available for fans to check out.

Some content was added periodically throughout the week. A new episode of RAW Talk was streamed on Monday. Tuesday saw last week's episode of NXT become available for all subscribers. Wednesday was packed with a month-old episode of RAW and a new edition of The Bump. Lastly, Thursday featured a new episode of This Week In WWE.

Along with WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, both platforms will offer a new edition of This Is Awesome, a bonus episode of The Bump, indie wrestling programming, and even more content.

Below are 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#11. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on Saturday, November 26. The program features Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp breaking down the events of Friday Night SmackDown with interviews from the arena spliced into the show. Guests for this week's edition of the analyst and recap program aren't yet announced and typically aren't revealed until SmackDown is on the air.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown was stacked with stars. Megan Morant interviewed Ricochet to hype up his SmackDown World Cup bout with Braun Strowman. She also met Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Legado Del Fantasma in the same episode. You can see those interviews in the video above.

#10. A WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 edition of The Bump will stream

WWE



@ShotziWWE

🤳 @_Theory1

🤘 @AJStylesOrg



The full lineup for #WWETheBump LIVE THIS SATURDAY at @guyscocina in Boston, MA:
Meet us there and join us LIVE - Show starts at 3pm ET!

The Bump will stream a bonus episode on Saturday, November 26, before WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The series typically airs each Wednesday, with bonus episodes often taking place during Premium Live Events. The special show will stream beginning at 3 PM EST.

This edition of The Bump will be special, coming from Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina in Boston. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi have been announced for the show, with all three discussing their mindset ahead of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 later that night.

#9. The Ultimate Show will air before WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The Ultimate Show

A new episode of The Ultimate Show will also be streaming on Saturday, November 26, beginning at 10 PM EST. For those unaware, the program features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts as the trio fantasy books a special event, imagining stars from the past and future colliding in epic fashion.

This time around, the gang will be fantasy-booking The Ultimate Survivor Series for a second time. The hour-long program will likely feature a fourth guest, but nobody has been announced yet. Kazeem Famuyide is typically the fourth person to appear, but the slot has rotated in the past.

#8. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 & #7. The Kickoff show will take place

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is the primary focus for this weekend. All eyes will be on the event featuring two epic WarGames bouts. The show will take place at 8 PM EST on Saturday, November 26. A one-hour-long Kickoff show will stream beginning at 7 PM EST.

Five matches are currently announced for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The match likely to headline the event will see The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens battling The Bloodline in a WarGames match. Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles plus Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins also make up the men's portion of the program.

The women's portion of the event features two epic bouts. Shotzi will challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Additionally, Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, & Nikki Cross will battle Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & an unannounced partner in another WarGames match.

#6. Main Event & #5. SmackDown, two recent shows, will be made available

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Two recent programs will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives over the weekend of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. These shows initially aired elsewhere and couldn't be added on-demand because of delays related to contractual obligations with FOX and Hulu.

WWE Main Event from November 10, 2022, will be available on Saturday, November 26. This episode continued the theme of NXT vs. RAW, with Wendy Choo battling Tamina Snuka and Xyon Quinn taking on Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from October 28, 2022, will be added to the archives on Sunday, November 27. The program featured the build toward WWE Crown Jewel 2022, plus the mysterious Uncle Howdy confronted Bray Wyatt, and Jey Uso wasn't feeling particularly "Ucey."

#4. ICW Wrestling & #3. wXw Wrestling, two indie shows will be added to the archives

Killer Kelly

Two indie programs will be added to the Network and Peacock on Saturday, November 26, just hours before the big WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 event will take place. Both programs come from European independent wrestling promotions.

ICW Fight Club #243 is brought to you by Insane Championship Wrestling in Scotland. Three matches have been announced for the program, including Levi vs. Thatcher Wright, Leyton Buzzard vs. Ian Skinner, and Jack Jester vs. Rory Coyle.

wXw We Love Wrestling #36 will be added courtesy of wXw Wrestling in Germany. The show initially took place on October 2 and was headlined by two former NXT UK stars clashing with Axel Tischer (fka Alexander Wolfe) battling Metehan (fka Teoman). Killer Kelly, Ava Everett, Jurn Simmons, and other wXw favorites are also on the card.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream the night before WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Amari Miller and Elektra Lopez

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on Friday, November 25, at 10 PM EST on both Peacock and WWE Network. As a reminder, the developmental brand's program will not be immediately available on-demand for Peacock subscribers after streaming due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Three matches are set to be featured on this week's episode of NXT Level Up. The main event will feature Dante Chen battling Damon Kemp. The undercard will see Elektra Lopez clashing with Amari Miller & Tank Ledger going one-on-one with Xyon Quinn.

#1. This Is Awesome will return with a new episode

This Is Awesome graphic

A new episode of This Is Awesome will be streaming on Friday, November 25. The series features host Greg Miller pitching a compilation of clips and highlights about the week's subject, with various wrestling personalities commenting on whatever is being celebrated.

Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Cross, Kane, Sam Roberts, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa, among others, have been regularly appearing on the program.

This edition of the WWE Network original series will see Greg Miller look back at the Most Awesome Debuts in the company's history. You can check out the preview for the program below:

"Greg Miller presents the most awesome debuts in WWE history. The arrivals that brought the WWE Universe to their feet are on full display with exclusive commentary from the WWE Superstars and Legends themselves."

WWE This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Debuts has a run time of about 48 minutes. This will be the seventh episode of the first season of the series.

