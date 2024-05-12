Major Hollywood fallout to be settled in WWE & more - 4 things that may happen if Logan Paul becomes Undisputed Champion

Logan Paul has the opportunity to reshape the landscape of professional wrestling. All he has to do is walk out of King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

This past Friday, fans were left dumbfounded when Nick Aldis revealed that Cody Rhodes' next opponent will be social media sensation, Logan Paul himself. Since Paul is the current United States Champion, it was interesting to see him looking for a fight against the company's top champion instead of getting a challenger for his own title.

As of now, it's unclear whether the bout in question will be for one or both titles. But that question will get its answer when Paul and Rhodes sit down on SmackDown to make their match official.

A plethora of interesting scenarios could arise from The American Nightmare putting his title on the line and losing it. Here are four of those.

#4. First-ever Celebrity vs. Celebrity title match in the main event of a Big 4 PLE

If The Maverick ends up defying all odds by flying out of Saudi Arabia as the new Undisputed WWE Champion, it's almost a guarantee that he'll be keeping the title at least until SummerSlam 2024.

This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate live from Cleveland, Ohio, which happens to be the United States Champion's hometown. Immediately after the location reveal, Paul expressed his desire to ensure that this year's SummerSlam is one of the biggest events in the city's history.

Furthermore, he is eagerly looking forward to squaring off against an opponent with whom he can 'bring the house down.' Since he has already wrestled Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton, what could be more unique than wrestling a fellow celebrity? Or better yet, how about an attraction match of such a ginormous level happens to be for the Undisputed WWE Championship?

After all, The Maverick joked about facing LeBron James at SummerSlam. So, the thought of throwing it down with a fellow celebrity shouldn't be out of the question. That said, a Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny contest for the biggest prize in professional wrestling would be a PR delight for the company.

#3. Logan Paul vacates the US Championship

Since November, The ImPaulsive host has been carrying WWE's US Championship. Astonishingly, he has only defended the title twice in the last six months.

While the Stamford-based promotion has had part-time champions before, it's odd seeing that treatment for a midcard title. Moreover, given the stacked SmackDown roster, the presence of a regularly defended midcard title is vital.

Perhaps that's the direction WWE is taking. If the 29-year-old YouTube star can dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion, he could easily hand over the US Title to Nick Aldis, creating room for the talented singles superstars on the blue brand to fight for it.

Ultimately, Paul attending blockbuster games and newsworthy events while carrying WWE gold keeps the company in the headlines. He elevated the status of the US Championship this way, and there's no doubt that WWE would want him to repeat this magic with the bigger belt.

#2. Cody Rhodes gets a heated summer feud following concern over lack of interesting programs

Just like movies and TV shows, professional wrestling has captivating characters comprising good ones and villains. Cody's journey to achieving the glory that his late father never could be among the most enthralling storylines WWE has ever run.

However, one downside of WWE's heavy reliance on storytelling is the fact that the show never stops. When a 'hero' stands against all odds and takes home the victory, there's no happy ending. Instead, they are expected to keep showing up, and that has resulted in fans losing interest in numerous iconic wrestlers who had tremendous support during their climb to the throne.

That is the concern around Cody Rhodes as the champion as well. Now that his two-year arc and gripping program with Roman Reigns is in the rearview, there aren't too many household names available for him to have grudge feuds with. Up until a few days ago, there were rumors about The Dashing One having no interesting rivalries lined up until the returns of The Tribal Chief and The Rock.

However, if he drops the title to Logan Paul, an entirely new chain of fresh scenarios would be on the table for him. Winning the championship that had eluded him all his life, only to lose it in less than two months would unleash a new side of Cody, resulting in a fresh, heat-packed summer with him being on the hunt once again.

#1. The Rock returns to WWE to settle real-life rivalry with Paul

Expand Tweet

Only a few things in life sting more than one's idol wanting absolutely nothing to do with them. That's a pain that the Prime co-founder could relate to on a personal level.

Back when he was a full-time vlogger, The Maverick finally fulfilled his dream of meeting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and getting to film with him. According to Paul, their alliance got off on the right foot. Unfortunately, though, his Japan controversy made The Brahma Bull cut all ties with him and demanded that the videos he filmed with Logan be removed from social media.

Now, six years have passed since the incident. There's no doubt that The US Champion has incredibly matured. As for The People's Champion, he has developed a newfound love for WWE over the last few months.

So, it's possible that if Paul becomes the Undisputed WWE Champion, he gets to face The Rock down the line. Because when the Jumanji star left for filming after WrestleMania, he totally had his sights set on the prestigious title. If that turns out to be true, there are a lot of elements from their real-life dispute that could be addressed.

