Major lineup changes, new champion to be crowned? - 3 directions for The Judgment Day after WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been quite busy on WWE RAW lately, and it looks like their Road to WrestleMania 41 will continue to be eventful. While some possibilities will benefit the group, the other options won't be as positive.

Despite losing a bit of momentum, the group continues to be featured regularly. After the World Tag Team Championship left the group, the Women's Tag Team titles came in through Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Still, the tension between the group members remains visible. From the looks of it, the group may have some surprises en route to WrestleMania 41.

For this list, we will look at three directions for The Judgment Day after WWE RAW.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez can add another title to the group

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the only current champions in The Judgment Day, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship just a few weeks ago by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. From the looks of it, another champion is in danger of being dethroned.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley this week on WWE RAW, though with some help from Liv Morgan, to become the new number-one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship held by Lyra Valkyria. To ensure that the group has all of the possible gold, the former Women's World Champion can help her partner again during the title match.

#2. Dominik Mysterio can cost Finn Balor next week on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's WWE relationship hasn't been the best lately, with arguments between the two becoming regular. Recently, the former North American Champion even arranged an Intercontinental Championship match for the inaugural Universal Champion, but that can all be a distraction from his actual plans.

After Dominik shared that he booked a match between Finn and Bron Breakker for the IC title for next week, they shared a hug. But, Mysterio gave his teammate an interesting look behind his back. With this in mind, there's a possibility that Dom will cost Balor the title next week.

#1. The Judgment Day can add a new member

Although it seems like Finn and Dominik are back to being on the same page, there are still some areas where they don't see eye-to-eye. The main difference they have is Dominik insisting that The Judgment Day bring in a new member, which Balor continues to turn down. However, it seems like the former North American Champion has figured it out.

Next week during Finn's title match, Dominik can blindside him by introducing his new recruit. One of the possible names is Omos, who hasn't been on television for a while and would be a good muscle for the group.

