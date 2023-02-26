Major star set to return to RAW, current champion - 5 potential matches for Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial stars in and out of WWE. He's perhaps best known for being a social media influencer and YouTuber. He's also an actor, podcaster, and amateur boxer.

The Maverick signed a WWE contract last year and has had four matches in that time. His debut was at WrestleMania 38, but he later competed at SummerSlam, Crown Jewel, and the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Since stepping into the ring for the first time, he's battled against legends and future Hall of Famers such as The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns. With an incredible skill level who has adapted to wrestling quicker than almost anybody, it seems inevitable that he'll be on the WrestleMania Hollywood card in just over a month.

If Logan Paul does compete at The Show Of Shows, there's a near limitless amount of talent for him to compete against across World Wrestling Entertainment. Still, a handful of stars make more sense as his opponent than others. This article will take a look at a few of the best or most obvious selections.

Below are five potential matches for Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Seth Rollins and Logan Paul have obvious issues to settle

Seth Rollins is a highly decorated WWE Superstar. Even prior to joining the Titan promotion, Rollins won over a dozen championships on the indie wrestling scene. The Visionary signed with the Stamford-based company in 2010 and went on to become a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Rollins and Logan Paul already have a history together. The YouTuber shockingly eliminated Seth from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, a move which surprised most fans viewing the bout. Seth has gone on to regularly tear down Logan in interviews.

Given that The Maverick got revenge by costing Rollins the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber, some fans may be led to believe that they're now even. Instead, however, their issues could boil over into a big-time match at WWE WrestleMania 39, one that could steal the show.

#4. Logan could pursue the United States Championship

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the most despised WWE stars going today. The 25-year-old superstar has a frustratingly cocky attitude, but he does manage to back it up. He's a two-time United States Champion who once held the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Now is the reigning United States Champion, having won the belt while battling Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series: WarGames. He's also defeated several quality superstars, including Mustafa Ali, Edge, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed.

Logan Paul is yet to hold a title. He attempted to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 but failed to win the bout. Given that he was also unsuccessful at the Royal Rumble, he may pivot and attempt to win RAW's prestigious United States Title.

#3. Montez Ford could take exception to Logan using his injury at WWE Elimination Chamber

Montez Ford is a charismatic superstar and also one of the most impressive athletes in WWE. He's best known for being one-half of The Street Profits alongside the impressive Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits have been tremendous as a tag team. They captured the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles while still on the NXT brand. The duo also captured the developmental brand's tag team belts later on.

Ford and Dawkins were drafted to the red brand in 2019 and won the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles during their main roster tenure.

Logan Paul and Montez Ford haven't interacted much, but when Ford was hurt during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The Maverick snuck in and attacked Seth Rollins. Montez may be offended that Logan used a scary moment like that to sucker punch Seth and seek revenge at WrestleMania.

#2. He could have a big rematch with The Miz

The Miz with fans

The Miz is an incredibly successful star. He's been a part of WWE for nearly two decades. During his time with the promotion, the reality television star has won multiple world titles, headlined WrestleMania, and even has his own show on the USA Network.

Logan Paul and The Miz have a lot of history together. Logan started his WWE career as the protege of The A-Lister. The Miz, being the egomaniac fans love to hate, turned on Paul, which ultimately led to the two clashing at SummerSlam 2022.

The A-Lister has been discussing Logan a lot lately. While fans may think the discussions are leading to a Rollins-Paul match at WrestleMania, it could prove to be a misdirect. Instead, The Miz may pursue a rematch against The Maverick to get his win back after losing to Logan at SummerSlam.

#1. Logan wants to fight John Cena

John Cena on SmackDown

John Cena is a veteran of professional wrestling. He first signed with WWE and joined Ohio Valley Wrestling over twenty years ago. Today, The Champ occasionally makes a few appearances due to his busy Hollywood schedule.

The Leader of Cenation's impressive resume speaks for itself. He's a sixteen-time world champion and one of the biggest stars of all time. Cena is also scheduled to return on Monday Night RAW in just over a week's time.

Many expect the former champion turned actor to feud with Austin Theory heading into WrestleMania, but Logan Paul has expressed his desire to work with Cena in the past. Could The YouTuber and The PeaceMaker clash in California on the biggest event of the year?

