Major story set up, recent undefeated streak in WWE - 5 signs that Solo Sikoa will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Fans and experts often debate who the greatest WWE Superstar of all time is. While there's no way to determine who deserves the title, Roman Reigns is undoubtedly in the conversation.

The Tribal Chief has been a major player in World Wrestling Entertainment for a decade now. While he was often pushed to the top of the card and utilized as a top star, it wasn't until his run from 2020 to today that Reigns leveled up and became one of the greatest of all time.

While there are numerous metrics one can point to as a representation of Roman's success, The Tribal Chief's legendary title reign is arguably the most obvious factor. He's been a world champion for nearly 1,000 days straight, which no other world champion can claim in almost 40 years.

As successful as he's been, his time on top will eventually end. This article will look at how one of Roman's closest allies, Solo Sikoa, could be the one to finally end his legendary title reign.

#5. Solo Sikoa has been nearly undefeated since joining WWE's main roster

Solo Sikoa & Cody Rhodes

Solo Sikoa's main roster run has been nothing short of impressive. He first joined WWE's main roster following a stint in NXT beginning at the Clash at the Castle event last year. While he came in as an important figure, his reputation has improved ever since, thanks to his winning streak.

Upon joining SmackDown full-time, Solo was never pinned or made to submit on television or at a Premium Live Event. This lasted over six months, but he finally suffered his first-ever main roster pinfall defeat last week.

The powerful Samoan lost to Cody Rhodes but got revenge by costing Cody his match at WrestleMania. While the undefeated streak is over, his impressive win-loss record could be a sign that he's being groomed to become the next top heel in WWE, thus replacing Roman.

#4. He has also been a victim of Roman Reigns' manipulation

Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has a history of inflicting physical and emotional abuse on members of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, & Sami Zayn all suffered from a lot of manipulation from Reigns.

Solo has seemingly gotten the least amount of abuse from Roman. There's been no physical violence sent his way, but The Tribal Chief has occasionally used his manipulative tactics. Sikoa has followed orders for now, but it might not be the case forever.

Instead, Roman may try to keep using his gaslighting approach, and Sikoa could be the person to reject it. He briefly disobeyed Roman when it came to Cody Rhodes, so could he do it again in more high-stakes and serious confrontations? Only time will tell.

#3. Solo is responsible for much of Reigns' success, which could be the story

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Roman pinned Cody after Solo gave Cody the spike behind the referee's back Roman pinned Cody after Solo gave Cody the spike behind the referee's back https://t.co/hYmbSMcNGK

As noted, Solo Sikoa debuted at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. He had previously been part of NXT, but this was his first main roster exposure. The big man helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre.

Since debuting, Solo has been a force to be reckoned with, often doing Roman's bidding. This includes helping Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 and attacking rivals of The Tribal Chief, such as Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Solo consistently being the X-factor for Reigns could be a story used in the future. What if Solo realizes that much of Roman's success comes from The Street Champion? An interesting story could be told there.

#2. The story of Sikoa not being ready could be the setup

The Bloodline angle has been far from singular for many months. While Roman Reigns is the top star, it seemed that everybody involved had their own individual stories woven within the bigger narrative. Solo seemingly has one going with Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes & Sikoa don't appear to like each other, and when Solo regularly glared at The American Nightmare, Cody made it clear that the big Samoan wasn't ready for the top spot despite what he may think. This led to fans chanting, "You're not ready" at the imposing star.

Roman Reigns seemed to agree, holding Sikoa back from going after Cody on WWE RAW. That moment, with Roman showing doubt about Solo's ability to defeat The American Nightmare, could hint at a future where Sikoa proves himself by beating The Tribal Chief.

#1. He has a big-star presentation

One of the key hints that supports the theory that Solo Sikoa may go on to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is how he's presented. As noted, he spent months undefeated, but it goes beyond that.

From the very second Solo enters a WWE arena, he's presented as a big deal. He has a flashy and exciting entrance with a hard-hitting theme song. It stands out compared to most other stars. That, combined with his unique look & intensity, makes for a special presentation compared to most.

Solo Sikoa is presented like a star. From the production to his booking, he's clearly on the receiving end of a huge push. This, combined with the other reasons in this list, could indicate that he's the one to finally defeat Reigns once and for all.

Poll : 0 votes