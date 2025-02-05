Major WWE Superstar, not CM Punk, to steal Roman Reigns’ Wiseman in his absence on RAW? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns could be away from WWE for some time due to injuries he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. Michael Cole reported on Monday Night RAW that the OTC would not be present on the show for the foreseeable future.

In that case, his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, stays without a client. However, a big superstar might jump in and attain Heyman's services. It's not CM Punk, whom Heyman owes a favor, but the winner of the men's 2025 Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master announced on RAW last night that he was going to SmackDown this week and would talk to Cody Rhodes. He might as well ask Paul Heyman to become his Wiseman for the time being and negotiate with The American Nightmare on his behalf. Since Jey is also part of the OG Bloodline, of which Heyman is the incumbent Wiseman, the 59-year-old WWE executive might not be able to say no to Jey.

However, Jey Uso hasn't been involved in Bloodline affairs in the past few weeks. After the Survivor Series: WarGames match against Solo's Bloodline 2.0, Jey hardly involved himself any further in the family saga. Even on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, when Roman Reigns took on Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Sami Zayn had come out to help him, and Jey was nowhere to be seen.

On top of that, Roman Reigns' reaction towards Jey winning the Rumble is also to be seen. It has been rumored that The Tribal Chief might ask The Yeet Master to give away his WrestleMania spot to the OTC. As for Roman Reigns, there hasn't been any clear direction over his appearance at WrestleMania 41 this year.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk might be the plan for WrestleMania 41

Even though it hasn't been announced, The Tribal Chief may be in a triple-threat battle this WrestleMania against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

The three had a violent face-off outside the ring during the men's Royal Rumble match, with Rollins attacking both Reigns and Punk. He seriously injured Roman Reigns, giving him a Curb Stomp, and later put Punk down with a super kick.

Further, Seth Rollins arrived on RAW last night and delivered a charged-up promo against Reigns and CM Punk. This also led many fans to believe that a Triple Threat contest at WrestleMania 41 is possible, assuming both Punk and Rollins lose the Elimination Chamber match. It now remains to be seen when the OTC marks his return to WWE.

