Major WWE Superstar to finally debut as part of the Royal Rumble? Exploring potential swerve

A major WWE Superstar could finally be set to debut at next year's Royal Rumble.

The premium live event will take place next month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have already declared they will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare won the bout last year but was unable to finish his story against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match first earlier this year and went the distance. She then faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. The Eradicator has not been tested much as Women's World Champion so far and was confronted by Ivy Nile this past Monday night on RAW.

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut in October during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane. She had a conversation with Triple H in the parking lot and has made a few more sporadic appearances on WWE television. However, the former AEW star has not competed in a match for the promotion yet.

Cargill could be getting ready to make a massive debut during the Women's Royal Rumble match next month and could potentially win the match. The former TBS Champion would instantly become a marquee name on the main roster by winning the Women's Royal Rumble and would also guarantee herself a title match at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Expand Tweet

Triple H comments on Jade Cargill's WWE future

Triple H stated that the company is taking its time with Jade Cargill and wants to ensure she is ready for anything when she makes her debut.

Speaking at the press conference following WWE Survivor Series, The Game noted that Jade Cargill's development was limited before she signed with the company in September. He added that they wanted the fans to see her but would hold off on her in-ring debut until she was ready.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill was impressive during her time in All Elite Wrestling, but her career could be taken to the next level now that she has signed with WWE. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old makes an appearance at the premium live event next month.

Are you excited about Jade Cargill's in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments section below.