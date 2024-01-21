Major WWE Superstar's husband to return to replace Seth Rollins on RAW? Exploring potential twist

Seth Rollins is set to address the WWE Universe this week on Monday Night RAW after he reportedly suffered a torn MCL and meniscus last week in his match against Jinder Mahal. The superstar who could return to take his place being discussed here is none other than Andrade.

The current World Heavyweight Champion could be sidelined for more than a month given his injuries, and many expect him to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW since he might be unable to defend it at Royal Rumble 2024.

His absence opens up a major gap on WWE RAW and it could be taken by someone who has been part of the roster in the past.

Andrade El Idolo has already left AEW and it seems that WWE is preparing for him to be a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2024, which means that there is a possibility he could take over Rollins' place next week on the Monday night show.

Charlotte Flair is out of action for the next few months after suffering a similar but much worse injury to Rollins, but her husband could make his return in her absence and continue to push their legacy.

Will Seth Rollins relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship this week on WWE RAW?

Many WWE fans currently believe that Seth Rollins could vacate his world title if the injury is much worse than what is being reported.

At present, it is unknown how severe his injury was, and if he is to be sidelined for several months, then WWE would prefer to have a main champion on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania.

There are several options availabe to WWE, including the title being defended in the Men's Royal Rumble Match that could be explored following the announcement, but Rollins's spot on RAW is a major one and someone well-known to fans would need to come in to be able to fill that spot in his absence.

Rollins and Andrade could then have a feud against each other on the red brand when he makes his return which could eventually expand to include their wives, who have had a rollercoaster rivalry over the past few years as well.

