"Make a choice" - When Cody Rhodes' brother accused wife of cheating on him with Ex-WWE star

After meeting while working in WCW, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) tied the knot with Terri Runnels in 1993. The former WWE couple's marriage lasted for nearly six years. However, they divorced in 1999.

In an interview with Tommy Dreamer a few years ago, Terri revealed that Rhodes once accused her of cheating on him with WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

"He came home from a TV that I was not at. I'm sorry not a TV a house show. He came home. My home. And he goes, 'why didn't you tell me you were with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.' And I litertally I looked at him and said, 'Dustin, I've never even met Jake The Snake. I've never looked upon his flesh. I've never shook his hand, said hello, kiss my foot, nothing. So, you have a choice to make. You know exactly what I've told you, where I've been, what I've done. You can either choose to be with me or go. But I cannot keep playing these silly high school games. So, I just said, 'make a choice. I'm cool either way. You go, you stay, whatever, just I can't do this anymore," she said. [0:32 - 1:20]

After Terri gave the former Intercontinental Champion the choice to stay or leave, he ended the argument and told his then-wife that he believed her.

A former WWE star wanted to date Terri Runnels after her divorce

In 2000, Terri became Perry Saturn's on-screen girlfriend. While working together, Saturn developed feelings for the 56-year-old.

During the same interview, Terri further revealed that Saturn asked her to date. However, she turned him down. The former WWE European Champion then stopped talking to her for two weeks. Despite this, the two later became friends.

"So, Perry says to me, you know, 'I like you and I wanna date you.' And I'm like, 'dude, I love you but like I don't love you that way.' And like, 'you're precious to me but I don't wanna date you.' And he for two weeks did not speak to me. For two weeks he like literally every match we had, I had to ask someone else what are we doing? What am I doing? And he gave me the greatest compliment though years ago. He said to me, 'Terri, I never thought that I can actually have a female as a friend until you became that for me and you showed me that a male can actually have a female friend. That was the best compliment ever," she said.

