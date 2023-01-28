"Are you freaking smoking crack?" - When former WWE star revealed why she never respected Brock Lesnar's wife

In 1996, Sable signed with WWE alongside her then-husband Marc Mero. Over the next three years, she shared the women's locker room with a few superstars, including Terri Runnels.

In an interview with The Hannibal TV a few years ago, Runnels opened up about her relationship with Sable. The 56-year-old disclosed that she never respected the former Women's Champion.

"I never had respect for her because of the way that she would put herself on the road... I only did TV and Pay-Per-Views becasue of my child, right? And I'll never forget when Rena finally came into the business and she's been on the road with Marc [Mero] for like some God-awful like eighteen days, eleven, twelve, like something like you just would never leave your kid for that long right? And I remember saying to her like, 'Rena, how can you leave Mariah like that?' and she said, 'well, because Marc needs me.' I went like, 'well, Marc is an adult, Mariah is a kid. What does Marc need you to do?' And she said to me, she goes, 'well, I make his meals and I get him to the gym.' And I'm thinking like, 'are you freaking smoking crack?'" she said. [0:08 - 1:23]

The former WWE Hardcore Champion disclosed that she believed Sable was a "bad mom."

I was just thinking like,'what a bad mom you are.' So, I never had respect for her. And I remember hearing that she had said, and this is after she had sued the company, she called and said, 'I'll do whatever it takes to get back in the business.' And, you know, she's just one of those people, I believe, that puts herself above every other person and as a mom, I just don't have respect for that," she added. [1:27 - 2:00]

Sable is currently married to WWE legend Brock Lesnar

After leaving WWE in 1999, Sable returned to the company in 2003. Although she was still married to Marc Mero at the time, the former Women's Champion got into a romantic relationship with Brock Lesnar during her second run.

After Mero discovered her affair with The Beast Incarnate, he and Sable officially divorced in 2004. Nearly two years later, the 55-year-old tied the knot with Lesnar. They now have two sons together.

