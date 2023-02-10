"I don't wanna date you" - When Terri Runnels 'friendzoned' 3-time WWE title holder in real life

After spending a few years in WCW, Perry Saturn signed with WWE in 2000. Later that same year, the company paired him with Terri Runnels. Goldust's ex-wife became Saturn's on-screen girlfriend and manager.

However, their on-screen relationship ended a few months later when Runnels turned on Saturn and aligned with Raven.

While working together, Saturn reportedly developed feelings for Runnels in real life. In a shoot interview a few years ago, the Florida native revealed that Saturn asked her to date, but she turned him down.

"So, Perry says to me, you know, 'I like you and I wanna date you.' And I'm like, 'dude, I love you but like I don't love you that way.' And like, 'you're precious to me but I don't wanna date you.' And he for two weeks did not speak to me. For two weeks he like literally every match we had, I had to ask someone else what are we doing? What am I doing? And he gave me the greatest compliment though years ago. He said to me, 'Terri, I never thought that I can actually have a female as a friend until you became that for me and you showed me that a male can actually have a female friend. That was the best compliment ever," she said. [From 3:05 to 3:52]

In addition to having a six-year marriage to Goldust (aka Dustin Rhodes), Runnels dated a few other wrestlers, including Brian Pillman and New Jack.

it's legal for you to follow porksweats.tumblr.com @porksweats1 next up, another metal match!



rewinding the clock a year, we've got perry saturn with terri!



wwf metal 02/03/01



(1/?) next up, another metal match!rewinding the clock a year, we've got perry saturn with terri!wwf metal 02/03/01(1/?) https://t.co/DB6dLxpGkQ

Terri Runnels previously revealed why she never respected Brock Lesnar's wife. Check out her comments here.

Terri Runnels spent eight years in WWE

In 1996, Terri Runnels made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble event. She spent nearly eight years in the company, during which she won the Hardcore Championship once. However, she got released from her contract and retired in 2004.

In January 2018, Runnels made a one-off return on the 25th-anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. In an interview with Sportskeeda in 2018, the 56-year-old revealed that she hated competing in the ring.

"I would get to the building and I would nine times out of ten when Vince started making me wrestle, I'd be sick to my stomach until I found out if I was wrestling or managing. I hated it. Truthfully, I didn't mind taking bumps. I'll take bumps all day long. I used to say to him, 'Vince, people excel at things they want to do. I don't want to wrestle.' He'd slap me on the arm and tell me I'd do great. Whomever I was working with would teach me a few moves during the day. That was it. Every time I went out, I did my best," she said.

A former Intercontinental Champion criticized WWE because of Terri Runnels. Check out his comments here.

Poll : 0 votes