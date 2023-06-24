Mandy Rose and 4 former WWE Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2023

Money in the Bank 2023 will go down next Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. The July 1st premium live event will feature some of the biggest stars in action. The highlight of the whole show will undoubtedly be the two ladder matches with the opportunity to alter careers.

The participants for the men’s ladder match are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul (who got a special invitation to enter the high-stakes match-up).

The women’s ladder match will see Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Trish Stratus take on each other for the briefcase. The WWE Hall of Famer punched her ticket to the event by defeating Raquel Rodriguez this past Monday on RAW.

Fans should also expect WWE to pull off a couple of surprises at Money in the Bank 2023. The upcoming event could witness the return of former WWE superstars. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the stars who could return at the big event.

#1. Mandy Rose could return at Money in the Bank

Sonya Deville tried to help Mandy Rose win the briefcase.

Mandy Rose is no stranger to competing at Money in the Bank. The former NXT Women’s Champion was part of the 2019 Women’s MITB ladder match alongside Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and eventual winner Bayley.

Rose didn’t rule out a WWE return after she was released from her contract on December 14, 2022. The 32-year-old could make a surprise return to the company at the premium live event in London next Saturday.

#2. Lio Rush

Lio Rush signed with WWE in 2017 and quickly made his name in NXT. He was promoted to the main roster in 2018 and paired with Bobby Lashley as his manager. The two superstars sent on the feud against Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Elias, and more.

The team of Rush and Lashley broke up in April 2019, and The Man of the Hour was sent back to NXT, where he won the Cruiserweight championship before getting released in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Rush currently competes in New Japan Pro Wrestling and could return at Money in the Bank 2023 for a potential reunion with Bobby Lashley. As of this writing, Triple H hasn’t booked the All Mighty for the London show, even though he worked house shows last weekend.

#3. Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan had a solid run as a member of The Wyatt Family during the early to mid-2010s. During his last with WWE, he teamed up with Daniel Bryan but later turned on Bryan during their feud against Roman Reigns.

Rowan later reunited with the late Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) as the Bludgeon Brothers on SmackDown before getting released in April 2020 due to Budget cuts.

With Bray Wyatt rumored to return at Money in the Bank 2023, Rowan could return to the company at the event and reunite with his former tag team partner and mentor. WWE is said to have already begun subtle teases for the impending return of Wyatt.

#4. Eva Marie

Eva Marie gained recognition for her work in Total Divas back in 2013. She was brought to the main roster after just two weeks of formal training at the WWE Performance Center. She would stay with the company until her release in 2017.

Eva Marie made her return to WWE in 2021, only to be released on November 4. Money in the Bank 2023 could be her second return to the world of sports entertainment. She could show up as a surprise entrant in the women’s ladder match or even make a cameo at the event.

#5. Carlito

Carlito got a tremendous reaction when he made a brief appearance to help Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio fend off The Judgment Day at Backlash 2023. Word on the internet is that the man who once got John Cena stabbed has signed a deal with his former employer.

Carlito was part of the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania XXIV, which CM Punk won. Mr. Caribbean Cool could make his comeback in a jam-packed O2 Arena for the second MITB ladder match in his career.

Which former WWE star do you want to see return at Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

