Mandy Rose and 4 former WWE wrestlers Triple H should rehire in 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Mandy Rose was released by WWE on December 14. She had the run of her career with a year-plus reign as NXT Women's Champion, dropping the belt one day prior to her release.

One of the biggest trends of the Triple H era is rehiring former WWE Superstars and using them better on television. The Game has aced it for the most part, righting several wrongs.

Listed below are five former WWE Superstars that Triple H must rehire in 2023.

#5. On our list of former WWE wrestlers Triple H should rehire in 2023: Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose's reign as NXT Women's Champion ended at 413 days

Mandy Rose has a strong following, as evident on the reaction of her release. She was an asset to the company, and Triple H knows what is best for the business.

The company must rehire Rose in 2023 and have her return to the main roster, possibly alongside Toxic Attraction. It will create a wave in the women's division. She is yet to win a world championship and with her popularity increasing even more than it already was following release, both parties should come to an agreement.

#4. Charlotte Flair's Husband, Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo is a former NXT and United States Champion in WWE

Andrade was a part of the NXT roster, even holding the brand's top title for 140 days, beginning his reign by defeating Drew McIntyre. His match against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in 2018 gave the company and the former black-and-gold brand its first five-star match according to Dave Meltzer.

Perhaps Andrade's most memorable detail from his main roster stint in WWE was his feud against Rey Mysterio.

In March 2021, he requested for his release from the company and was initially denied, but was eventually granted before the end of the month.

Wrestle_Rant13 @Wrestle_Rant13 Rey Mysterio vs Andrade from 2019 was a blessing to our eyes!! Rey Mysterio vs Andrade from 2019 was a blessing to our eyes!! https://t.co/2FYYgCS6oF

Earlier this year, he married one of the biggest names in WWE, Charlotte Flair. It's worth noting that she is still a mainstay for the company, while her husband is currently signed to AEW.

With the new regime, Andrade El Idolo must consider returning to the promotion that didn't fully utilize his talents during his first run, as this time around, things could be different. He has proven his capabilities in the ring, and perhaps all he needs is the right team to push him in a substantial storyline.

#3. The Boss and WWE must bury the hatchet

Sasha Banks is a former 6-time World Champion

Sasha Banks has been all over the internet for months since she walked out of the company along with fellow wrestler Naomi.

The Boss is a former six-time world champion and has been part of the Women's Revolution and several other historical moments in WWE. They include main eventing an NXT TakeOver event for the first time. She fought Bayley in the first ever women's Iron Man match that was ultimately voted Match of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, with Banks also voted as the Woman of the Year.

Sasha Banks even main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, another highly acclaimed bout.

Whilst a report mentions that she is looking to become a free agent in 2023, both Banks and the WWE should bury the hatchet and come to some agreement. She will do wonders for the current roster upon return, as she has made a name for herself in the biggest pro wrestling promotion. It's would also be a win-win situation for the fans.

#2. Former United States and Intercontinental Champion, Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder is a former under-utilized WWE talent

Zack Ryder has had an interesting career with the Stamford-based company. He was initially an "Edgehead" and along with Curt Hawkins, was part of Edge's stable La Familia through 2007-09.

In 2011, his popularity surged and Ryder won the United States Championship from Dolph Ziggler at December's Premium Live Event, TLC, marking his first singles championship win. The moment was incredibly well-received, as was his 2016 Intercontinental Championship win in the opener of WrestleMania 32.

Ryder still dreams of becoming WWE Champion, a title that has eluded him throughout his career. He has openly spoken about a return to the company, albeit with some conditions, with one of them being that he wishes to wrestles under his real name, Matt Cardona.

"One goal, I've been saying for a long time, is to win the WWE Championship. That's not a lie. When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn't, like, 'What can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?' You can't think like that. I certainly can't. I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or I never want to have a WrestleMania match."

Cardona spoke to Chris Van Vliet on the latter's podcast, as per Fightful.

"WWE is number one. I'm not saying there is this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I'd love to go b ack at least one time, for sure."

Matt Cardona could find success under Triple H's regime. It could perhaps not be as the world champion, at least not immediately, but in some capacity. The Game should probably rehire Long Island Ice-Z, the Woo Woo Woo Kid and the Original Broski (Sorry Riddle).

#1. On our list of former WWE wrestlers Triple H should rehire in 2023: John Morrison

Despite returning to the company in 2020, John Morrison was released a year later

John Morrison is debatably the best talent the company has completely messed up with. He has never won a world championship despite having so much potential. His run in 2020 was even mishandled when he largely played second fiddle to The Miz. Morrison got himself a WrestleMania moment that was more or less diminished due to a lack of a crowd during the pandemic.

The Shaman of Sexy made his debut in AEW, albeit hasn't been seen on-screen after a few appearances for Tony Khan's promotion. As per reports, he is yet to sign a contract.

During an interview with Ten Count for NBC Sports Boston, Morrison claimed:

“I don’t know what exactly that means for me, but for pro wrestlers like me who are unsigned, it means opportunity. Where? I don’t know. When? I also don’t know."

He even spoke of a potential dream match with WWE mainstay Seth Rollins.

"Although, if there ever was a drip versus drip match, I would sign up in a heartbeat because Seth (Rollins) is someone that I never got to wrestle, there are a number of people on the roster that I never got a singles match with that I would love to wrestle."

Triple H should consider rehiring John Morrison to push him into a substantial program, and probably even his wife Taya Valkyrie. The man deserves a run at the top, and the company can use his popularity and stellar performances for great television and storylines.

