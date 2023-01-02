Mandy Rose's forgotten $1 million adult offer that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe

Mandy Rose made headlines last month when it was reported that she had been fired from WWE after content from her FanTime content was leaked. However, it looks like this wasn't the former superstar's only involvement with the adult industry.

Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after more than 400 days as champion. It later turned out that this marked her final match with NXT as she was released the following day due to the mature content available on her FanTime account.

Still, it looks like the former star's decision to continue her private content was a good financial choice as it was recently announced that she made a million in just under a month. The impressive milestone was even celebrated as the former WWE star then showcased one of her biggest purchases, a Rolls Royce. However, it looks like she could have earned this much a few years ago, too.

In 2018, Lucha Libre Online reported that adult film company Bang Bros offered Many Rose a million dollars to create one movie with them. However, she turned them down to continue her run in WWE.

“A company dedicated to making p*rnographic films, Bang Bros, offered Mandy Rose the sum of $1 million to make only one movie with them. Mandy rejected the offer and will remain in the WWE.” [H/T Lucha Libre Online]

Interestingly, Mandy Rose is not the only superstar that has allegedly been approached by an adult company. It was reported years ago that Brazzers approached Dolph Ziggler to create some ring gear he could wear on RAW and even made an offer to CM Punk when he left WWE.

WWE legend names superstar he feels could take Mandy Rose's position in Toxic Attraction

Aside from being the developmental brand's women's champion, the former superstar's involvement in Toxic Attraction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin gained her popularity. Following her exit, it looks like Tommy Dreamer already has someone in mind to lead the group.

During an episode of Busted Open, the former ECW star shared that Dana Brooke could join the faction as their leader.

"Could you imagine the heat if Dana Brooke dyed her hair dark and went to NXT and became the new leader of Toxic Attraction? That group would have instant heat because as much as she would have instant heat because she would be following the path that Mandy built, even though she was a heel, the fans liked the group. That group would have instant heat if a new person was deemed that leader."

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Mandy Rose will ever return to the ring or if she will continue focusing on her private content.

