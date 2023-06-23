Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk is not the first "Battle of the Billionaires"; Learn about the original one in WWE 16 years ago

Twitter has been taken by storm by the news of Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk, but the "Battle of the Billionaires" isn't a new concept. At least not for WWE. The sports entertainment giant was the first to host such an event, with former US President Donald Trump and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon taking center stage in the story.

For those unaware, Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match to end the 'cold war' on Twitter between the two greatest minds shaping the world's technological future. Their potential battle is being termed the "Battle of the Billionaires" but the original one took place 16 years ago at WrestleMania 23.

In April 2007, Vince McMahon and Donald Trump agreed to settle their differences with in-ring action. McMahon chose Umaga to represent him, while Trump chose Bobby Lashley. The two superstars were set for a singles match with the added stipulation that the loser's manager would have to shave his head. What ensued is probably the only time Vince McMahon went bald on live TV.

The "Battle of the Billionaires" storyline was set in motion in the beginning of 2007. Trump took offense to two local wrestlers impersonating him and real-life rival Rosie O'Donnell. During McMahon's "Fan Appreciation Night" on the January 29 episode of RAW, Trump interrupted him and dropped loads of cash on the audience. McMahon wanted absolute control over his fans but the WWE Hall of Famer had other ideas.

Donald Trump challenged Vince McMahon to a match but the latter declined due to health issues. They later settled on being managers for Lashley and Umaga. The whole story had many memorable spots, including Trump attacking McMahon UFC-style and getting a Stone Cold Stunner from the G.O.A.T himself.

WWE star Bobby Lashley revealed truth about a spot before the "Battle of the Billionaires"

Ahead of the WWE WrestleMania 23 "Battle of the Billionaires" showdown, Donald Trump and Vince McMahon attended a press conference at Trump Towers in New York on March 28, 2007. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bobby Lashley, Batista, and Shawn Michaels were present. McMahon attempted to shake hands but backed off, before playing with Trump's tie.

Donald Trump slapped Vince McMahon and sent the crowd hollering. They scuffled with each other for a few seconds. In an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, Bobby Lashley revealed that the spot had been improvised. It added more meaning to the Battle of Billionaires in WWE.

"None of that was planned. That’s the way it goes man, you’ve got to understand some people get it. And those guys knew what the business was about, and how to sell a match, and everything just went crazy. I was just acting, reacting to the situation."

WrestleMania 23 emanated from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, which is set to host this year's SummerSlam.

