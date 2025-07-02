Massive AEW star to debut as a surprise entrant in the WWE Evolution Battle Royal? Chances explored

After seven years, the historic all-women's WWE Evolution Premium Live Event will make its return on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. This past week on RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced that a Battle Royal will take place at the event, with the winner receiving a championship match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Ad

To make things more interesting, a massive AEW star could make her WWE debut as a surprise entrant in the Battle Royal. We're talking about the former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker. The 34-year-old star was last seen on the November 13, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford in a singles match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The last few years for Britt Baker in the Jacksonville-based company have been controversial, to say the least. Surprisingly, after returning from a back injury at Forbidden Door 2024, she has only competed in five matches. Rumors about her potential departure from AEW have been circulating for a while. A recent report has suggested that Baker has been looking to part ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

However, it was previously reported that The D.M.D. still has over a year left in her current contract. Hence, if AEW opts to release her, Baker may jump ship to WWE and make headlines by appearing at Evolution 2025 as a surprise entrant in the Battle Royal.

Ad

The last major AEW name to join the Stamford-based promotion is Blake Monroe, i.e., Mariah May. The Glamour made her WWE debut on the June 3 episode of NXT, just a few days after her contract with the Jacksonville-based company expired. Similarly, if Britt Baker becomes available, the creative team may fast-track her signing and create a shocking moment at Evolution 2025 by having her participate in the Battle Royal.

With the multi-woman bout potentially set to include superstars from past and present, Britt Baker could have many "dream" face-offs during the match. While it is exciting, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is only possible if Baker becomes a free agent before WWE Evolution 2025. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the upcoming event on July 13.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella comments on the return of Evolution

While chatting with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on the Stamford-based promotion bringing back the all-women's PLE.

She said:

“What makes Evolution extra special, it’s that word ‘evolution’ of where the women have come from in the past to now. To look at that road that has been so long. This is what I love about it, and what I look at it as a fan is to have those surprises of women from the past. Who are they going to take on from the present? Is there someone in the future? Is there someone at NXT going to come and call someone out on Monday Night RAW?” [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Nikki Bella returned to weekly programming on the June 9 episode of RAW, where she was involved in a heated verbal battle with Liv Morgan that ended with The Miracle Kid taking Nikki out with an Oblivion. This looked to be the start of a rivalry between the two, but with Morgan's untimely injury, WWE will now have to pivot and craft a new storyline for the 41-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action