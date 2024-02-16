Massive free agent to make surprise debut, new Tribal Heir revealed? 4 things Paul Heyman could do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the FOX Network. The show is emanating live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to WrestleTix on X, over 10,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

The big house is for a lot of reasons, but the biggest is likely the promoted appearance of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The pair united at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event and seemingly hope to dominate the promotion moving forward.

This means The Bloodline is more powerful than ever before, and the man who, in many ways, is pulling the strings happens to be Paul Heyman. The legendary manager has been behind the success of some of the biggest and most notable performers in wrestling history. He is also a former promoter and booker.

With one of the biggest SmackDown episodes of all time airing tonight, what will The Wiseman's impact be on the show? There are a few exciting things he could potentially do tonight, some of which feel more likely than others. What might Heyman do?

Below are four things Paul Heyman could do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could try to get the locker room on the side of The Bloodline

The Bloodline on SmackDown

The Bloodline has long been considered the most dominant faction in WWE. This is even more true now, but many believe it is arguably the greatest stable in the history of the promotion. Still, not everything has gone according to plan for the group.

Being so dominant means the group has made enemies. As a result, when they recently needed aid against top babyfaces, the WWE faction found themselves in a tough spot. Nobody wanted to unite with them. That could change now, however.

The Rock is back. Not only is he a massive star, but he is on the TKO Board Of Directors. It would be in the talent's best interest to align with him. As a result, Heyman may unite the roster under The Bloodline. He will make it clear who is in charge, and the rest must bend the knee, so to speak. Who will argue when staring down Solo, Jimmy, The Rock, and Roman?

#3. Paul Heyman could become The Wiseman to The Rock

The Rock on RAW

The Rock's return to WWE did not go as anybody expected. It was all but guaranteed that his return would see The Great One challenge Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania. While that was meant to be the case, it isn't what happened, thanks to Cody Rhodes and his connection with the audience.

Now, The People's Champion is united with Roman Reigns in WWE. The pair will seemingly fight Cody and maybe even Seth Rollins as a united front moving forward. Paul Heyman likely sees this and will react accordingly.

There's a chance Heyman will also become The Rock's Wiseman going forward. He may serve both Roman and The Rock in the short-term, but in the future, he'll stick with whichever horse he believes will win the proverbial race. This could mean abandoning Roman Reigns for The Rock moving forward.

#2. He could bring Jacob Fatu to WWE as a new Tribal Heir

Expand Tweet

While The Bloodline is certainly a powerful faction thanks to the current members, the group doesn't even feature all of the active wrestling Anoa'i family members. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and The Rock are just a few in and out of WWE.

Obviously, the likes of Tamina, Jey Uso, and Ava represent the family from within the company. Meanwhile, the likes of Sean Maluta, Zilla Fatu, and the incredible Jacob Fatu are also part of the family, but aren't yet in WWE. For the latter, that could change sooner rather than later.

Fatu's contract with Major League Wrestling has ended, and many believe he is joining the biggest wrestling company on Earth. If he does, Paul Heyman could be the one who brings him in, and it could happen as soon as tonight. With him in the group, the faction would truly be unstoppable.

#1. Paul could recruit Bron Breakker to The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

While The Bloodline appears to be stronger than ever thanks to the inclusion of The Rock on WWE programming, there is one issue with his arrival. He won't always be around to make the stable great. He is part-time and in his 50s.

Paul Heyman is no dummy, and he's likely well aware of that fact. While Jimmy Uso has many years left in him and Solo Sikoa is next up, Paul may be plotting to find the next big thing who can help take the group to the next level. Supposing that person isn't Jacob Fatu, the next best choice might be Bron Breakker.

Bron is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. He is being sought after by both main roster WWE General Managers. Given his past history with Heyman, it would be logical for him to be brought into The Bloodline as a non-family member with his own generational roots. It could happen tonight.

