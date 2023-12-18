Massive twist in Damage CTRL awaiting Bayley at the Royal Rumble? Analyzing the potential

Damage CTRL has been one of the top factions on SmackDown under the guidance of Bayley. However, The Role Model was in a quandary a few weeks ago regarding her status in the group, as her stablemates belittled her in many instances.

Things have seemingly been sorted out between them, which was apparent on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, there's a good possibility that it could all be part of a conspiracy to hoodwink Bayley, as a massive twist in Damage CTRL could be awaiting the 34-year-old at the January premium live event.

Currently, Bayley is one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match next year. However, just when she might be moments away from winning her first Rumble, Iyo Sky, along with other members of the faction, could cost her the opportunity by showing their true colors.

Tropicana Field could be the place where Damage CTRL turns on their leader. Not only could they kick the 34-year-old out of the group, they would possibly take her grand moment away, leaving her shattered.

Iyo Sky has teased in many instances that the faction does not require The Role Model anymore. Hence, there's a good possibility that Damage CTRL could snatch away the crowning moment of the former Women's Champion by costing her the Royal Rumble match.

Will Bayley bring an ally to take on Damage CTRL?

Things are seemingly in a precarious state within Damage CTRL since the current WWE Women's Champion has started to pull the strings in the faction. Iyo Sky has belittled The Role Model in many instances, which drops a major hint about the latter's status in the group.

There's a very good possibility that Bayley will be kicked out of her own group at some point, and she might have already had a premonition of it. Therefore, when the day comes, she might bring back an ally to take on Damage CTRL.

The name in question is her former best friend, Sasha Banks, a.k.a. Mercedes Mone. There have been a lot of rumors about Mone's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Therefore, Bayley could be the catalyst to bring her back to WWE to take on the villainous faction. The two superstars have plenty of history and could even reform the Boss & Hug Connection. It remains to be seen whether it actually happens on WWE television.