Meet Drew Gulak: The WWE Superstar who helped train Logan Paul

Despite being new to the industry, Logan Paul has consistently excelled in WWE, and it looks like Drew Gulak has been integral to Paul's in-ring endeavors.

Gulak started training for pro wrestling in 2004 at the Chikara Wrestle Factory and the Combat Zone Wrestling Academy. A year later, he debuted on CZW and teamed up with Andy Sumner to win the promotion's tag team championship. As a solo competitor, he captured the company's Wired TV and Heavyweight Championship.

After his CZW stint, he also spent some time at different independent promotions like Dragon Gate US, Beyond Wrestling, and Evolve, among others. His accomplishments then landed him an opportunity to appear in WWE.

Drew Gulak was one of the participants in the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament in 2016. Although he lost, he still appeared on NXT and eventually on the main roster (RAW). Still, he mostly made a name for himself for his performances on 205 Live and eventually became the Cruiserweight Champion.

In 2019, he was part of the brand draft and moved to SmackDown. After feuding with Daniel Bryan for a while (aka Bryan Danielson), the two stars formed an alliance. However, their pairing eventually ended after Gulak's contract briefly expired.

Drew Gulak immediately re-signed with the company and has since been a solo competitor. He has also held the now-defunct WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. Besides his in-ring exploits, he has appeared as a backstage correspondent for the blue brand.

He has recently been training up-and-coming talent at WWE's Performance Center. Weeks before Logan Paul's match against Reigns at Crown Jewel, it was reported that The Maverick had been training with Drew Gulak to prepare for the contest.

Besides The Maverick, the former Cruiserweight Champion was also one of the people who trained Bad Bunny. The musician was also assisted by other industry veterans like Adam Pearce, Aleister Black, and Norman Smiley (Coach Smiley).

Besides Drew Gulak, which other WWE personality trained Logan Paul for Crown Jewel?

The social media sensation seemingly had a lot of people by his side for his recent WWE match, which was certainly reflected in his performance at the Riyadh spectacle.

Before the event, Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) shared that he was impressed by Paul's preparation. The veteran also shared that he went to Puerto Rico to train The Maverick.

"This guy [Logan Paul] was a wrestler, and now he gets paid for it. He's a professional wrestler. He's super talented (...) I don't think there's been a crazier year in the history of the industry than the last year. But I'm excited about what's going to happen here. I'll be going to Puerto Rico training with Logan pretty soon and down at the PC as well. He's going to have to step it up."

Although Logan Paul was unsuccessful in his Saudi Arabia match and suffered multiple injuries, his skills have undoubtedly impressed fans worldwide.

