Member of Seth Rollins' faction to quit on WWE RAW for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Since its inception, Seth Rollins and his faction have been on a dominant run in WWE. The Visionary winning the MITB ladder match has further solidified their dominance in the Stamford-based promotion. With Paul Heyman by their side, the villainous alliance looks to be unstoppable. However, the faction could suffer a major setback on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Bronson Reed is set to take on Sheamus, Rusev, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match for a spot in the King of the Ring semi-finals. While the bout promises to be a hard-hitting contest, it could see interference from a certain Megastar, who could cost Reed the match. A frustrated Auszilla may quit the faction following the defeat.

Leading up to Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins and company managed to make an enemy out of LA Knight. While The Visionary came out on top at MITB, The Megastar still has a bone to pick with the heel group. On last week's RAW, Knight invaded the show during the KOTR qualifier between Penta, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker. Knight took out Breakker with a BFT, preventing him from qualifying further in the tournament.

The heel group repaid The Megastar in the same manner on SmackDown. Reed and Breakker appeared during Knight's qualifier match and laid him out. With Bronson Reed competing in the KOTR qualifier on this week's RAW, Knight may make his presence felt once again and prevent The Auszilla from winning the match.

Taking notes from last week, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could be prepared for Knight this time around. However, The Megastar could outsmart them and take out Reed anyway. Frustration could reach its peak for Bronson Reed if Rollins and Breakker are unable to keep LA Knight at bay for his bout, and we could see The Auszilla walk out on the group after the match.

This move would make sense, as even though Reed's addition has made the group stronger, the majority of the focus is still on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. With Seth Rollins leading the charge and Bron Breakker being tipped as the future of the industry, Reed hasn't been getting much attention compared to the other two. If Reed is unable to win on RAW, he may feel that his stablemates don't have his back. This could lead to The Auszilla leaving the group for good.

The villainous alliance already has a powerhouse in the form of Bron Breakker. Hence, Reed leaving the group and branching out on his own could end up being a good move for his career. With WWE going back to Reed's home turf, Australia, for Crown Jewel later this year, the Triple H-led creative regime might have bigger plans for The Auszilla down the line.

While it could be exciting, it should be noted that the scenario mentioned above is only speculative. Fans will have to tune in to RAW to see how things unfold.

WWE veteran believes LA Knight should join Seth Rollins' faction

The fans were firmly behind LA Knight as The Megastar entered the MITB ladder match for a third consecutive year. Unfortunately, the night did not go as planned for Knight, as he fell short once again.

After Knight's defeat, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman took to X/Twitter and expressed frustration regarding The Megastar's booking in the Stamford-based promotion. Coachman also pitched an interesting idea that Knight should join Seth Rollins' faction.

"I feel bad for him. I really do. HHH say(s) “great things come to those who wait”. He isn’t 22 years old. What does he have to wait for? Just say it wasn’t his time or something. If I didn’t feel so strongly that the WWE needs a faction again I would be more pro LA Knight to win the MITB. But I love dominant factions. Always have. So I am wanting to see where this goes and who they add to it. To be honest, we’ve been discussing who could be the fourth member of that group and if you say the name, LA Knight, I wouldn’t hate it. You’ve got two enforcers already. Why not have a guy who can talk really well has charisma and looks great in a suit. So maybe they could have a segment where Seth Ron [Rollins] said hey you really impressed me in there. What do you think about this. Or something like that," Coachman wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the heated rivalry between LA Knight and Seth Rollins' faction unfolds in the coming weeks.

