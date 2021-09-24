5 Mexican wrestlers, you might not have known worked for WWE

In 1997, WWE entered a partnership with Mexico's AAA to share talent. The Royal Rumble was the first appearance of wrestlers from Lucha Libre. They appeared in multiple matches during the event, including the Royal Rumble itself.

Mil Máscaras

Mil Máscaras is well-known as the wrestler who eliminated himself in the 1997 Royal Rumble. But who is Mil Máscaras and why is he important to Lucha Libre?

Before appearing in WWF/WWE, Máscaras worked all over Mexico, Japan, and the US establishing himself as a luchador not to be messed with. In 1960s, he starred in 20 films. He's considered one of the greatest wrestlers of Lucha Libre along with El Santo and Blue Demon. He's been inducted into both the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2010) and the WWE Hall of Fame (2012).

He's a part of a prominent wrestling family in Mexico, which includes his brothers, Dos Caras and Sicodélico as well as his nephews Alberto El Patron, El Hijo de Dos Caras, and Sicodélico Jr.

Máscaras appeared for WWF/WWE in 1970s, becoming the first masked wrestler to work at Madison Square Garden. He feuded with The Spoiler and Superstar Billy Graham. He returned to the company for the 1997 Royal Rumble, marking his first appearance on pay-per-view, eliminating Pierroth Jr and himself.

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro When photos of Mil Mascaras began to circulate in Japan in the late 60’s, fans & media were so struck by his dazzling attire, he was nicked-named “Devil Mask,” despite being a fan favorite. A superstar in Japan by ‘71 & one of the most popular international wrestlers in history When photos of Mil Mascaras began to circulate in Japan in the late 60’s, fans & media were so struck by his dazzling attire, he was nicked-named “Devil Mask,” despite being a fan favorite. A superstar in Japan by ‘71 & one of the most popular international wrestlers in history https://t.co/1wUZmy2sMu

Cibernético

Debuting in 1992, Cibernético wrestled all over Mexico at CMLL and AAA before heading to WWE/WWF in 1996. Due to AAA’s relationship with the WWF, Cibernético showed up at In Your House 12: It’s Time (along with Pierroth Jr.) to feud with WWF Tag Team Champions, Owen Hart, and The British Bulldog.

Cibernético and fellow luchador Pierroth Jr. arrived in WWE ready to fight

Cibernético and Pierroth Jr. went on a winning streak, defeating most of the tag division. As with WWE/WWF, plans changed and the pair never fully explored their feud with Owen Hart and The British Bulldog. Cibernético made his last appearance for WWE/WWF at the 1997 Royal Rumble.

Fuerza Guerrera

Fuerza Guerrera is a Luchador enmascarado who has wrestled all over Mexico and held championships in both CMLL and AAA. His name translates to “Warrior Strength” and he has some well-known children in professional wrestling: El Hijo Fuerza Guerrera, Hija de Fuerza Guerrera, and Juventud Guerrera.

Fuerza Guerrera has a rocky relationship with son Juventud Guerrera

He appeared for WWF/WWE at the 1997 Royal Rumble. He teamed up with Jerry Estrada and Heavy Metal to face off against Hector Garza, Perro Aguayo, and El Canek. His team lost to Garza’s team that night. This was his only appearance for WWF/WWE.

