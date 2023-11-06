Michael Cole's heartfelt tribute, John Cena's emotional reaction - 4 signs The Greatest Of All Time retired at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is now in the books, and it was an intense show. Five major championships were defended, plus Kairi Sane made her surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Saturday was certainly exciting, but some parts were more shocking than anything else.

The moment that left fans the most shocked had to be the conclusion of Solo Sikoa vs. John Cena. The two powerhouses had a physical match, but Cena ended up being decimated by Samoan Spike, leading to a clean pinfall loss.

The outcome of the bout left the fans in attendance downtrodden, and it seemingly hurt their excitement level for much of the remainder of the show. Nobody expected Cena to lose in such a fashion. The loss, however, could be part of an even greater story.

That story is about retirement. There's a chance that The Greatest Of All Time wrestled his final match. This article will look at a handful of signs that point to the Saudi Arabia bout being the end of the line for Big Match John.

Below are four signs John Cena retired at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. John Cena's reaction felt like the end

Expand Tweet

As noted, John Cena was absolutely devasted by Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel. He was hammered by Samoan Spikes to the throat, which ultimately led to Sikoa pinning the 16-time world champion as clean as a sheet.

After the loss, John slowly pulled himself up. The man, whose catchphrase has been "Never Give Up," looked different. Typically when Cena would lose, he'd be angry or motivated. John didn't look motivated after his loss at Crown Jewel.

Instead, the former WWE Champion looked defeated. Even his high-profile loss to The Rock and the brutal beating from Brock Lesnar didn't leave Cena like this. He appeared to be a man who believes his time has come and gone.

#3. Michael Cole gave Cena a fitting farewell on commentary

Expand Tweet

Another sign that John Cena may have retired from WWE following his loss to Solo Sikoa comes down to how the post-match segment was presented. As noted, Cena was extremely solemn and emotional. He's an actor, but he certainly made it feel legitimate.

Someone who isn't an accomplished actor is Michael Cole. While the commentator is one of the best ever to do it, the way he sold John Cena's loss was both spectacular and emotional.

He emphasized John being the best ever, seemingly giving Cena his flowers one last time. It may not mean Cena is done for good, but if he is, Cole gave him a fitting send-off.

#2. Cena has been hinting at retirement a lot lately

Expand Tweet

John Cena's retirement being impending isn't just a conspiracy theory. The 16-time world champion has been bringing up the dreaded r-word numerous times in interviews both on WWE television and with other outlets.

Cena acknowledges that his time is coming up sooner rather than later. When he made his WWE main roster debut, the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Val Venis, and others were still active members of the roster. He has seen many of the all-time greats come and go. It may be his turn next.

Beyond that, Cena even posted a cryptic image on social media. He posted a picture of footballer David Beckham in what was the man's retirement match back in 2013. A decade later, Cena may have just had his final match to.

#1. John will soon leave WWE to return to Hollywood

John Cena at Money in the Bank

The final sign that John Cena may be retiring comes down to one simple word: Hollywood. John isn't your standard case of a struggling wrestler who can't let go because they need the money or crave the spotlight.

On the contrary, John has become a notable figure in Hollywood, both on the big screen and off. He appears on WWE programming when he can out of gratitude and a love for the industry, but he doesn't need it anymore. He could have retired a long time ago, realistically, but he's wanted to give back.

Given that John is getting older and has Hollywood commitments that take him away from wrestling, he has to stop for good sooner or later. The fact that the strike is likely ending soon and he'll be returning to work means that it may be the time he'll ride off into the sunset and not look back.

