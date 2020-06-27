Michael Elgin issues public statement amid reports of Impact Wrestling release

Michael Elgin was reportedly involved in a real physical fight backstage with Sami Callihan.

The 33-year-old wrestler will not appear on Impact Wrestling TV for the foreseeable future.

Sami Callihan and Michael Elgin.

A lot has been reported about Michael Elgin's Impact Wrestling status following the allegations levelled against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement on social media.

Impact Wrestling suspended the wrestler and revealed in an official statement earlier today that Elgin wouldn't appear on any further company programming.

“Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact Wrestling programming.”

Michael Elgin took to Instagram to issue a statement amid reports of his status in the company.

Elgin appreciated the opportunities given to him by Impact Wrestling and expressed his pleasure that came from working with the stars and crew of the company. He hoped that things get sorted out in due time before revealing that he intends on spending some quality time with his son during his expected hiatus from wrestling.

Here's Elgin's statement:

"I appreciate the time and opportunities given to me with Impact. That locker room, the film crew and all the company officials were a pleasure to be associated with. I hope that in time things get sorted. For now I have to look at the brighter side, I have more time to spend with my son and reclaim that has been missed."

The reported physical altercation between Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan

Elgin's statement comes on the back of a new report released by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, which stated that the former NJPW star was involved in a real physical fight with Sami Callihan

SRS reported that Callihan and Elgin disagreed over the booking of the start of a match featuring Ken Shamrock. The argument turned into a physical fight, and Scott D'Amore - Co-Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling - had to intervene and break up the altercation.

Michael Elgin was originally scheduled to be involved in the Slammiversarymatch for the Impact Wrestling World Championship, which was supposed to be a five-way contest. However, his suspension, and Tessa Blanchard's departure from the company have jeopardized the main event of the upcoming PPV.

As reported earlier, Blanchard's Impact Wrestling contract expired, and she decided to not re-sign with the company.

Regarding Michael Elgin's future, his status is still uncertain as Impact Wrestling didn't outrightly state that he was released. He has just been suspended while investigations are carried out regarding the claims made against him.

As of this writing, neither Impact Wrestling or Elgin have addressed the reported backstage fight with Sami Callihan.

Elgin, for now, is expected to be away from the wrestling scene.