Michael Elgin discusses IMPACT Rebellion, says he wants to face Rusev & Drew McIntyre [Exclusive]

Ahead of night two of IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion event, I had the pleasure of catching up with one of the stars in the World Championship picture - Michael Elgin - thanks to IMPACT Wrestling UK & Ireland.

During the interview, Elgin claimed that he IS the title picture, before stating that, when he wins, he wants to take on Drew McIntyre and Naito in Champion vs Champion matches to put IMPACT Wrestling's World Championship at the forefront!

Elgin would also rhyme off a list of free agents he'd love to face in IMPACT Wrestling, naming Rusev as his dream opponent of everyone on the market right now!

Part two of IMPACT Rebellion airs on April 29th in the UK and Ireland via Fight Network UK, as part of their weekly flagship series. The event will also be repeated on 5Star.

I feel like I've been asking this question literally every time I've been on a call with an Impact talent but I feel like I need to ask it. Impact, for me, over the last maybe year or two has been one of the most exciting shows that I've seen and every talent that I've spoken to seems really enthusiastic. Do you feel like there's a high morale in the dressing room? Is there something that particularly makes you enjoy working at Impact right now?

Yeah, you know, there definitely is a high morale. And I think that's because of multiple things. We all have one goal and that is to put Impact at the forefront and get people noticing the product, so I think that kind of helps. There's a family mentality that we are all striving for that same goal of making sure people know that there has been down times in Impact but this is a different Impact, it's a different roster, it's a different management and we have a different mindset than we've ever had before. Definitely, I think that mentality in the locker room is strong in everybody and that's why it's coming through on our TV that everybody is happy to be there, everyone wants to do something special that everybody's going to talk about.

