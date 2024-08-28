Money in the Bank cash in, former world champion to return? - 4 finishes for Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker at WWE NXT No Mercy

WWE's women's division is one of the most stacked in the world. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, and Naomi are all incredible performers who deliver at a world-class level.

While RAW and SmackDown have the biggest stars in women's wrestling, NXT also has a deep and talented division. Dozens of female performers appear on NXT, Level Up, and even at live events.

The ace of the division is Roxanne Perez. She is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Perez may not hold the gold for much longer, however, as she has a major title match against Jaida Parker this Sunday at NXT No Mercy 2024.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways that the upcoming championship bout could conclude. This includes the NXT return of a main roster star, a shocking upset, and even a Money in the Bank cash in.

Below are four finishes for Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker at WWE NXT No Mercy.

#4. Roxanne Perez could continue her reign of dominance and win cleanly

Roxanne Perez is one of the best female performers in pro wrestling as a whole and in WWE. She is called The Prodigy thanks to her incredible talent at such a young age. It seems like she is regularly living up to the nickname, as her growth has been astounding.

The Prodigy is a two-time NXT Women's Champion. Her current reign began at Stand and Deliver in April. In the months since then, Roxanne has successfully retained her belt against the likes of Natalya, Tatum Paxley, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, and Jordynne Grace, among others.

It seems like Roxanne can't be stopped and that theme may continue at No Mercy. If she manages to hit the Pop Rox on Jaida, Perez will not only defeat Parker, but retain her prized title yet again and continue to show why she's one of the best in the world.

#3. Jaida Parker could shock the world and become NXT Women's Champion

Expand Tweet

While Roxanne retaining her prized WWE NXT Women's Championship is the most likely option, it would be unwise for fans and especially for Perez herself to underestimate Jaida. Jaida Parker has quickly risen up through the ranks on the white and gold brand.

For example, Miss Parker just had a rivalry with WWE Friday Night SmackDown star Michin. Not only did the two have an incredible bout together, but Jaida actually defeated The O.C.'s Michin. That win shows just how quickly Jaida is developing.

When Jaida and Roxanne go one-on-one at NXT No Mercy, the O.T.M. member could hit her Hipnotic finishing move. As talented and dominant as Roxanne is, even she would be knocked out by the devastating hip attack.

#2. Bayley could return to WWE NXT and cost Roxanne the title to start a feud

Expand Tweet

Bayley is one of the best and most decorated female stars in WWE history. She is a Women's Grand Slam Champion thanks to the numerous world titles and tag team titles she has captured. The Role Model is also a former NXT Women's Champion.

Interestingly, Roxanne Perez was recently interviewed and discussed a dream match against The Role Model. She made it clear that she wanted a match against Bayley and the veteran WWE star proceeded to demand that the bout happens.

In what could kick start a rivalry between the two, Bayley could show up at No Mercy. Upon returning to the brand The Role Model once called home, she could distract Roxanne and cost her the NXT Women's Title. This could then set up a feud and a big-time match between the two.

#1. Tiffany Stratton could cash in

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE. She is incredibly strong and agile. In fact, her Prettiest Moonsault Ever is arguably the best the move has ever been performed. She recently won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

As Ms. Money in the Bank, Stratton can cash in her briefcase on any champion in WWE. Nia Jax has made it clear that coming after her would be a big mistake. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is currently busy with Rhea Ripley.

This could mean that Tiffany's best option for a cash in is on Roxanne Perez and she could do it mid-match at No Mercy. Stratton could return to the NXT brand, cash in, and turn the bout into a Triple Threat Match. From there, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever could secure her a second NXT Women's Title reign.

