Money in the Bank 2020: 5 interesting details that you missed – Top Superstar teases face turn, huge botch spoils the main event 

A few subtle details at Money in the Bank could be significant later

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 was an exciting event, to say the least. In the main event, we saw Asuka and Otis win the MITB briefcase for their respective categories. In addition, we didn’t see any of the WWE titles change hands, but it did give us major hints about the events that can unfold in the coming weeks.

But during the short PPV, there were quite a few moments that had implications extending beyond the Money in the Bank event. From massive changes in the gimmick to a few mistakes from the production team, there were certain spots that could have been missed within the blink of an eye. However, while some of them mostly added the comic element to the PPV, others indicated towards a long-term storytelling.

In this article, we will take a look at five interesting details that fans missed during the PPV. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Seth Rollins teased a face turn at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins seems to be in a conflicted mind

At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Champions Drew McIntyre defended his title for the first since acquiring the gold at WrestleMania 36 after a splendid win over Brock Lesnar. Last night, ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ was up against Seth Rollins, who also has also defeated the ‘Beast Incarnate’ at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Although both McIntyre and Rollins are capable of delivering a much better match, their Money in the Bank bout was one of the biggest highlights of the PPV. The story was well narrated, and both Superstars got the opportunity to establish their dominance. In the end, McIntyre prevailed with the help of a deadly Claymore kick that helped him retain his WWE Championship.

In the weeks leading up to this match, the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ vehemently claimed that he is a true leader, and he should be leading WWE through these challenging times. McIntyre, on the other hand, was having none of it as he wanted to prove that he is more than capable of leading the RAW. Fortunately for him, McIntyre chose to lead by example. After the match was over, he offered to shake hands with Rollins as a mark of respect, and surprisingly, the Monday Night Messiah obliged.

This move certainly felt out of the current gimmick that Rollins has been portraying on the red brand. But it is interesting to note that it was his second consecutive loss at the PPV. Moreover, a new theme song and the absence of Buddy Murphy from the ringside made it seem like Rollins is having a change of heart. Having said that, I feel it is not the right time for Rollins to turn face because RAW needs top helps at the moment. Following Money in the Bank 2020 event, it will be interesting to see what's in store for Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins was involved in a rather scathing assault on Rey Mysterio on RAW tonight but later on mentioned that he didn't understand what went through his head during the moment. So only time will tell what's next in store for the Monday Night Messiah.