Drew McIntyre showed his respect to Seth Rollins after defeating him at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Champion. He did not get much time to rest, as he took on Big Show on the same night just a few minutes after his victory and defeated the largest athlete in the company to retain his title.

Soon after, Seth Rollins entered the picture for the WWE Championship and attacked McIntyre to earn a challenge from the Champion himself. The two men took on each other at Money in the Bank, with the WWE Championship on the line as Rollins tried to add another top title reign to his impressive portfolio.

Instead, he suffered a loss after a great match at the hands of The Scottish Psychopath but earned his respect as he offered a handshake to the Monday Night Messiah after the match.

In an exclusive interview with @SKProWrestling's @ALAN_JOSE_JOHN, @DMcIntyreWWE revealed how the veteran #WWE Superstar, @WWETheBigShow, motivated him throughout his tenure and reacted to his win at The Grandest Stage of Them All. #RAW #WrestleMania36 pic.twitter.com/HtrhWdVDr6 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 8, 2020

This was a big victory for the new WWE Champion who has now had two great pay-per-view events on the trot where he has defeated two of the best men in the business.

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why McIntyre defeated Rollins to retain the WWE title.

#5 This was McIntyre's second major defense after winning the title

Drew McIntyre was a crowd favorite even as a heel when he returned to RAW after a successful stint in NXT. After he turned face just before the Royal Rumble, he started to gain even more following from the WWE Universe.

After eliminating Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match, there wasn't much else that The Scottish Psychopath needed to do to demand a WWE Championship opportunity. However, he went one step further and won the Rumble to earn his chance for WrestleMania.

After he defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, the company immediately threw him in another title match on the same night against The Big Show.

That was McIntyre's first major title defense against a former World Champion, and he managed to overcome the giant, following which he defended his title successfully against Andrade too.

This was McIntyre's second major title defense against a former World Champion in Seth Rollins, and after his big moment at WrestleMania, the company needed to further build him as a force rather than allow him to take a loss so soon.

Therefore, another successful defense against a former World Champion only helps McIntyre come across a threatening force.